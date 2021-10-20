This Car-Bike Hybrid Embraces the Retro Look, Was Designed as an Elegant Everyday Commuter

Is it a pedal car, is it a muscle-powered car, or a human-powered sportscar? It doesn’t matter what you’d guess because it would be right. You’re looking at a velomobile that combines electric and human power to create a fun cycling experience. Dubbed Kinner, this machine makes an ideal everyday commuter for those looking to add some retro style into their life.
This is the latest project of Finnish guitar builder and skilled craftsman Ari Jukka Luomaranta. He has been working on Kinner for several years now and has made significant progress as his car-bike hybrid is nearing production.
The current prototype has a 220-cm (87-in) wheelbase, and it’s 285 cm long (112 in). With its composite chassis and road bike wheels, the Kinner is a light machine that can be handled with ease around the city. Luomaranta says that his vehicle is actually registered as a bicycle, and you won’t need a license to drive it – at least in Europe.
The velomobile is 100 cm (39 in) wide and has enough space for two people. To get inside, you just have to simply open the hood, and you’re good to go. Kinner was designed as a commuter vehicle that can get you from point A to point B for a few miles.
It has narrow and light road bike wheels, but the tires can be switched with bigger ones for gravel roads. Customers will be able to customize their pedal car to fit their style. All composite parts can be made of fiberglass, carbon fiber, or green bio-based composite material, and various color schemes will be available. Some extra features can also be integrated, such as a windscreen, mirrors, lights, and blinkers.
The exact weight of the vehicle wasn’t divulged yet as Luomaranta is still deciding on the electric motor arrangement. To make the velomobile easier to use, he plans to install an automatic gear/electric motor.
The electric assistance will make the low-speed moving easy. However, if you plan to hit more than 25 kph (15.5 mph), you’ll have to use your own pure muscle force for that. The final product will also feature an anti-theft system. This way, owners will use a pin-code to lock/unlock the vehicle.
The new velomobile is set to start deliveries in April next year. Luomaranta’s Kinner car-bike hybrid is expected to come with a €15,000 ($17,448) price tag.
