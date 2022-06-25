Restored 1975 Honda CB750 Will Have You Searching for Excuses to Buy Another Motorcycle

Briefly speaking, this classic showstopper is the stuff of collectors’ wet dreams, and it could potentially be yours to enjoy.
Following an all-inclusive refurbishment that occurred in 2018, this collectible 1975 Honda CB750 looks as if it just rolled off the assembly line. The motorcycle’s bodywork components, duplex cradle frame and swingarm have all been repainted during the overhaul, while its two-up saddle was seamlessly cloaked in premium upholstery.
As far as the powertrain-related upgrades are concerned, the engine was media-blasted and rebuilt, receiving zinc fasteners, new ignition coils and a Wiseco top-end kit in the process. Since the CB750’s stock exhaust was corroded beyond repair, a chromed four-into-four replica can now be found in its stead.
The front brake got treated to a drilled EBC disc and a braided stainless-steel line, while the OEM shocks supporting the bike’s rear end were replaced with progressive aftermarket hardware. Honda’s pearl had been sold to a Wisconsin-based dealer earlier this year, and it was subsequently fitted with fresh Kenda Challenger tires.
Below its unmistakable fuel tank, the CB750 Four K5 bears an air-cooled SOHC four-banger with quad 28 mm (1.1-inch) Keihin carbs, two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 736cc. This bad boy is connected to a five-speed transmission, which turns the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a drive chain.
In terms of power output, the inline-four engine is good for up to 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. By adding a dry weight of 480 pounds (218 kg) to the equation, the ‘75 MY treasure can hit a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph) when it gets pushed to the limit.
If you happen to be a fervid UJM enthusiast with deep pockets, then you’ll want to pay the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website a visit as soon as possible, because this mint-condition CB750 is now up for grabs! The online auction will be ending on June 28, and those who are interested will need just north of ten grand to strike a deal – for now, that is.
