Low-Mile 1974 Honda CL450 Is One Great-Looking Vintage Scrambler, Might Have You Drooling

Given its incredibly pristine condition, this thing is guaranteed to turn quite a few heads wherever it roams.
Often described as a reiterated CB450 with modest off-roading capabilities, Honda’s CL450 had stayed in production up until 1974. The bike was offered in a Candy Sapphire Blue Flake color scheme for the final model-year, but it was virtually identical to the earlier iterations on a mechanical level.
Inside the vintage scrambler’s framework sits an air-cooled 444cc parallel-twin power source equipped with dual overhead cams, Keihin carburetors and four valves. The engine is accompanied by a five-speed transmission, which keeps the CL450’s rear 18-inch wheel in motion via a chain final drive.
When the tachometer’s needle points to the 9k-rpm mark, a peak power output figure of 43 horses will occur at the crankshaft. The motorcycle’s top speed is said to be just shy of 100 mph (160 kph), and its curb weight is rated at 414 pounds (188 kg). In the suspension sector, you’ll be finding telescopic forks with rubber gaiters at the front and a pair of adjustable shock absorbers at the opposite end.
Stopping power comes from a twin-leading shoe drum brake up north and a single-leading shoe module at six o’clock. Since we’ve now covered the CL450’s general characteristics, let’s talk more specifically about the ravishing 1974 model presented in this article’s photo gallery.
A quick look at the stunner’s analog odometer will reveal that it has only covered about 4,700 miles (7,600 km) during its lifetime. Under current ownership, this well-preserved exemplar saw its motor oil flushed and carburetors serviced, while the spark plugs have been replaced with modern parts.
The mid-sized Japanese warrior is going on the block at no reserve right now, so it could end up in your garage if you’ve got a bit of dough to spare. A mere three grand would be enough for you to secure this acquisition, and the BaT (Bring a Trailer) auction will be open until Monday, June 27.
