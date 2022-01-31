Rescue Squadron Drops Military Side-by-Side From an Airplane for the First Time

The arsenal of machines and techniques used by the world’s militaries for daily operations is simply impressive, and we’ll probably never get to cover them all. Yet, thanks to seemingly minor accomplishments such as the one we have here, we get to be part of some of the firsts in this field of human endeavors.
Over the weekend, the U.S. Air Force (USAF), for instance, announced the first-ever delivery of a side-by-side vehicle (the military calls this machine SXV) by air drop. This is “the newest Search and Rescue Tactical Vehicle” that goes into service with the 347th Rescue Group based at the Moody Air Force base in Georgia.
The vehicle is deployed with the 38th Rescue Squadron, which has been using it for ground combat training scenarios for a while, but this time the 71st Rescue Squadron delivered it to them by means of an HC-130J Combat King II, marking a first for the units involved.
We’re not told exactly what type of SXV this one is, apart from the fact it can be used “to move equipment, personnel or patients to different locations,” but also act as power and mobile communications centers.
According to the USAF, the SXV was dropped on January 20 from an altitude of 1,250 feet (381 meters) above ground level. Everything went without a hitch and opened the doors for this means of aerial delivery to be used whenever suitable for the task at hand. That, in turn, gives further options to soldiers stranded here and there for various reasons.
“As we progress, we’ll integrate the drops into scenarios with derigging procedures, ground movements and recoveries,” said in a statement Lt. Col. Michael Vins, 38th RQS commander.
“If successful and safe, we’ll be able to show a proof of concept to senior leaders of another infiltration method to bring isolated personnel home.”
