Shadows Make F-16 Fighting Falcons Look Serene on Florida Sunrise Backdrop

26 Jan 2022, 10:10 UTC
Designed as means to bring death from above, military airplanes do have a sort of romantic side to them. That perception is mostly owed to their simply beautiful design, and the desire most of us feel as children of becoming pilots.
The military knows these things and tries to exploit the natural attraction people feel for military hardware to bring more soldiers to their ranks. For the USAF, one of the best ways to do that is to constantly release images of its aircraft – and we kind of fell for it, as for some time now, we’ve been using these picks to give you a closer look at the hardware currently flying over our heads.

As one of the most widespread military airplanes currently in action (the USAF alone fields over 1,000 of them in active duty), the F-16 Fighting Falcon is a constant presence in our coverage. Most of the time, we get to see them in their natural environment, flying freely.

Not this time, though, as we get to see a number of them sitting quietly on the tarmac of the Boca Chica Naval Air Station in Florida. About six of these beasts line up on the side of the runway, some with their canopies open, others still sealed shut, but all looking almost serene in their early morning sleep.

The planes are deployed with the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard. The unit, which has been around since 1962, was on location in Florida earlier this month, when the photo was snapped, “to take advantage of the weather and fly numerous training sorties.”

The sorties take place in preparation for “an Agile Combat Employment demonstration training event“ which will take place at Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico, later this year.
F-16 Fighting Falcon USAF 177th Fighter Wing pic of the day
 
 
 
 
 

