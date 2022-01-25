P-51 Mustang to Buzz Over Super Bowl in First Ever USAF Heritage Flight

Earlier this month, thanks to the release of the U.S. Air Force’s (USAF) 2021 Year in Photos album, we’ve got to see a glimpse of the two B-1B Lancers that performed, alongside the B-2 Spirit and B-52 Stratofortress, the first-ever flight over a sporting event of the American bomber trifecta.
At the time, we had little info on what the USAF will be bringing in the skies over Inglewood, California, where Super Bowl LVI will pit against each other this year two yet undetermined teams.
On the field, we’ll get to see two of the following four teams chasing the Vince Lombardi: the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals from the AFC, and the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers from the NFC. But there will be spectacle overhead as well, and now we know what the USAF has cooked up for the event: the first-of-its-kind heritage flight flyover and event that will take place during the national anthem performance.
For the task at hand, the military branch is bringing to the SoFi Stadium its two fifth-generation aircraft, the F-22 Raptor (Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia), and the F-35 Lightning (Hill Air Force Base, Utah), but also an A-10 Thunderbolt flying in from the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.
The star of the lineup will undoubtedly be the P-51 Mustang flown from the same state the Super Bowl takes place in, by a pilot from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation.
The USAF will run a “pre-game stream from the formation while they get into position in the sky,” complete with special interviews and segments. This can be viewed on the branch’s Facebook page, starting 6 p.m. ET on the day of the big game.
As usual, we also expect a flood of images of the flyover to come our way courtesy of the Air Force, so stay tuned for more in the coming weeks.
