Renault Teases EZ-GO, a Transparent Living Room on Wheels

Riding in a limo has been for decades the dream of every prom-goer. The feeling of being at the center of attention, the hint of a lifetime of luxury, if the future plays out right and, of course, the girl or boy at their side, mesmerized by the luxurious surroundings and the promise of a life filled with nights just like these.

13 photos



Sooner or later, autonomous vehicles will become a realty. Probably their first widespread use will be in public transportation, a field where setting up predetermined routes is easier to do.



Such a public transport vehicle will be presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show by



The very transparent living room on wheels will be, according to Renault, driverless, electric and connected. Furthermore, the EZ-GO is “based on both car ownership and shared mobility options.”



Without releasing any other details about the world premiere, the carmaker hints back at the



What does that mean? We’ll probably see on the EZ-GO some of the technologies used on the Symbioz, including its ability to act as an energy storage device when not in use.



The seating arrangement previewed on last year’s concept, with the two front seats swiveling 180 degrees to face the other two, has been transformed on the EZ-GO into what appear to be benches, arranged on the sides of the vehicle.



It’s not clear whether Renault transferred the coffee table from the Symbioz to the EZ-GO as well.



But what if that limo were transparent? And driverless? And what if it could allow you to take on the road all the amenities from your own living room?Sooner or later, autonomous vehicles will become a realty. Probably their first widespread use will be in public transportation, a field where setting up predetermined routes is easier to do.Such a public transport vehicle will be presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show by Renault , which on Monday released a very short video previewing what it calls EZ-GO, a shared urban mobility concept.The very transparent living room on wheels will be, according to Renault, driverless, electric and connected. Furthermore, the EZ-GO is “based on both car ownership and shared mobility options.”Without releasing any other details about the world premiere, the carmaker hints back at the Symbioz concept presented last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show, a car designed to be “fully integrated into the human ecosystem.”What does that mean? We’ll probably see on the EZ-GO some of the technologies used on the Symbioz, including its ability to act as an energy storage device when not in use.The seating arrangement previewed on last year’s concept, with the two front seats swiveling 180 degrees to face the other two, has been transformed on the EZ-GO into what appear to be benches, arranged on the sides of the vehicle.It’s not clear whether Renault transferred the coffee table from the Symbioz to the EZ-GO as well.