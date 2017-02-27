autoevolution

Renault-Nissan Alliance Sign Contract To Develop Driverless Vehicle Fleet System

 
27 Feb 2017
by
Mobility services are a thing of the future, and many automakers have begun focusing on this aspect to make sure they will still be in business when this goes big.
Instead of making money of producing, selling, and repairing vehicles, automakers will have to rely on mobility services in the future to make a profit. Mobility services are a generic description of a broad range of possibilities to get in a car without buying it from a showroom.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance has signed a contract with Transdev to co-develop mobility services with fleets of electric vehicles. Those vehicles will be driverless automobiles, which will offer on-demand transportation for the public.

If you are looking for an analogy of the service, think about a subscription-based taxi that will come pick you up without a driver, and take you wherever you need.

The French conglomerate will conduct field tests using Renault Zoe hatchbacks, which will be engaged in the Paris-Saclay area. Those automobiles will be controlled using Transdev’s on-demand dispatch system, and routed using the same setup.

Evidently, the first phase of the project will have human operators in those vehicles, but a day will come when they will drive themselves.

If you have not heard about Transdev, you should know that it focuses on autonomous vehicles, and that it has already engaged several pilot projects using driverless cars in multiple countries.

Transdev is already operating the world’s first commercial driverless service, which is positioned on the EDF Campus in Civaux, France.

The purpose of this collaboration is to join forces of the three companies to design and fit an advanced driverless mobility system in production automobiles.

Renault, Nissan, and Transdev want to offer a service that will enhance the existing network of public and on-demand transport systems using autonomous electric vehicles. These cars are part of Renault-Nissan’s vision of a zero-emission, zero-fatalities society, which is many decades away, if we are pessimistic about the entire thing.
