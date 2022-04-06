Red Bull Believe Mercedes’ Slump in F1 Is Only Temporary and That They’re Still a Threat

While the 2022 F1 Championship is starting to look like a two-horse race between Red Bull and Ferrari, there are still those who believe that Mercedes cannot be ruled out and that they can still recover from their current slump.
Among them is Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, Helmut Marko, who doesn’t believe we’re witnessing the end of an era in F1, as far as Mercedes is concerned – unlike what happened to his own team back in 2014, reports Motorsport.
“You have to distinguish between the two,” he said. “The era after 2013 was determined [by] the new engine regulations, and Mercedes had an incredible dominance in this field.”
“They were up to two seconds ahead of everyone, but logically didn’t show it. Now with the change of chassis, and engine-wise, the differences are not so big. Mercedes is no longer able to turn a knob and immediately stage a party. But the team is broadly positioned, and it is also staffed with really top people in the chassis area.”
Marko went on to say that he’s fully convinced Mercedes will be back if “they get the bouncing under control,” and went on to say that Lewis Hamilton is only nine points behind Verstappen in the Driver’s Standings, which is certainly not an insurmountable gap.
“I don’t think it’s an end [of an era], but maybe it’s a fight on the same level,” added Marko, who also speculates that the increase in synthetic fuel (F1 decided to boost the mix from 5% to 10%) could also be partially responsible for Mercedes’ slump.
All things considered, it would probably be unwise to bet against Mercedes finding a way to bounce back – perhaps even all the way back. There’s nothing fans would love to see more than a three-way fight for the title, with a total of six drivers all capable of finishing P1.
