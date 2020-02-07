Rayvolt’s X One, the Hyper-Connected e-Bike From the Future

Meet X One, an electric bike that is so smart and connected it comes to know its owner better than their mother. X One, from Barcelona-based company Rayvolt, comes in 3 different models and 4 available color combinations, and packs all the tech you can think of onto a sleek, futuristic frame made of aluminum composite.
X One is light, fast, reliable and very, very smart. Through an IndieGoGo campaign, X One is also available for pre-order at half the retail price. The campaign launched late last year, with deliveries estimated to start shipping in June 2020.
X One is designed by bicycle designer Mat Rauzier, with an aluminum frame that brings its total weight to under 20 kilograms (44 pounds). The frame is sleek and minimalist, but also functional, as all cables are channeled through the curved frame. The battery is mounted in the downtube, too, and can be charged on the go or removed for a full charge in under 4 fours.
With the ever-evolving market for electric bicycles, we’ve seen plenty of smart models, but this one aims to take everyone of them to school. It comes with facial recognition and kinetic + voice controls, regenerative braking, and gyro sensor, torque sensor and light sensor.
It has integrated lights and a battery that offers a range between 50 km and 75 km (31 miles and 47 miles). X One Power, the mightiest in the bunch, comes with a 750W motor that can reach top speeds of 45 kph (28 mph), which makes it ideal for daily commutes.
With hydraulic disk brakes and regenerative braking, X One is built for efficiency. Regenerative braking means that the battery charges when you brake, but it can also be activated by pedaling backwards – for instance, when going down an incline. This is where the gyro sensors kicks in, estimating the inclination of the hill and deciding how much braking to apply. In manual mode, braking is done by engaging the levers on the handlebars – the old-school way.
X One comes with integrated lighting that turns with the bike for maximum visibility and rider safety, and a light sensor that turns the lights on as soon as it gets dark. It also includes a torque sensor for more accurate pedal assist, with the bike accelerating when you push on the pedal.
The only unknowns at this moment are specifics on the tires and the level of adjustability (saddle and handlebar height).
Based on the claims for the X One and Rayvolt’s reputation in the industry, initial reactions to it have been overwhelmingly positive. In a future in which everything is interconnected, this electric bike aims for the crown.
Early bird prices for X One on IndieGoGo started at $2,199, while retail prices are estimated to go all the way up to $4,199. Caution is recommended when pledging on any crowdfunding campaign, but Rayvolt has been making premium vintage-inspired bicycles for quite some time to inspire enough trust in potential pledgers.
Here’s X One in action to inspire and dazzle you – and a model that may end up giving you serious hair envy.
