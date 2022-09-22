Rare Suter Racing MMX 500 Could Be Yours if You're Brave Enough and Can Spend $146,000

I'm close to stacking up 200 hours spent playing Ride 3. Even though it was launched almost four years ago and there are plenty of other motorcycle racing games out there, this one has always kept me glued to the screen. And in one of the recent challenges, I got to experience the Suter MMX 500 motorcycle around the Nurburgring. I was 10th fastest out of over 100 riders, with a time of 6 minutes and just over 12 seconds.

