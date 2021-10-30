Crighton Reveals New MotoGP Like CR700W, Rotaries Are Back!

More Coverstories:

These Are Some of the Most Sinister Robots That Could Star in a Horror Movie

Custom Triumph Bonneville T100 Is Air-Cooled Aftermarket Artwork at Its Finest

Ultimate Coach Is Luxuriously Styled and Mobile Meeting Room for Business Executives

Chris Craft Calypso 35 Boat Offers Customizable Taste of the High Life for Around $650K

This Streamliner Broke the National Electric Record, It Now Stands at 353 MPH