Rare 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang Convertible K-Code Emerges From Long-Term Storage

The original run of the Mustang, also called the 1964 1/2 Mustang, came to be with multiple engines, including a lazy 170 six-cylinder unit specifically aimed at people not particularly interested in the pony's performance. With 105 horsepower, the mill was the right choice for anyone paying more attention to fuel consumption rather than enjoying the engine roar.
However, Ford also offered multiple V8 options, starting with the 1964-exclusive 260 with 164 horsepower. The Mustang could be ordered with multiple versions of the 289, including 2-barrel and 4-barrel configurations.
The icing on the Mustang cake was the 289 four-barrel HiPo installed on K-code models.
The K-code, offered on the Mustang from the 1964 1/2 to the 1967 model, debuted in Ford's lineup in 1963 on the Comet and Fairlane. It was brought to the Mustang series in 1964 specifically to provide customers with more performance. The American carmaker believed the 289 HiPo would appeal to people interested in races, making the Mustang the right car for everybody.
eBay seller novasetc says their convertible is one of just 317 K-code Mustangs produced for the 1964 1/2 model years. However, the engine and the transmission are no longer correct, and it's unclear if the 289 stars and drives.
The car has recently been pulled from long-term storage, so it comes with the typical issues, including rust damage in places where you expect to find it. For example, the owner says the car will need new floor panes and outer lower quarters, but the trunk is still very solid. The original front disc brakes are still there, and "the rear end appears to be original."
If you look for the trim tag on the door, you won't find the correct information. The seller explains that the driver's door has already been replaced and now comes with another trim tag.
As a K-code Mustang, this convertible certainly deserves restoration, but returning it to an all-original configuration will be challenging. While a 289 HiPo is good news for any Mustang buyer, the original drivetrain missing could make some people walk away, albeit I doubt many connoisseurs would do it, considering how rare a K-code Mustang from the initial run is.
The bidding for this convertible is underway, with the top offer already reaching $8,600. The seller did not configure a reserve, meaning the highest bidder takes the car home. The car received 24 bids in the last few days, and the digital fight will end in approximately one day. The final offers will probably bring the price closer to $10K in the last minutes of the bidding.
If you want to see the car in person, though you don't have much time left, you must travel to Carlisle, Iowa.
