Qiantu K50 Maker Will Join the SPAC Frenzy and Go Public Through a Merger

Dinah Washington used to sing, “what a difference a day makes.” Two years can make even more, especially in the automotive sector. In November 2019, Mullen said it would sell a Chinese car called Qiantu K50 in the U.S. At the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2021, Mullen presented the FIVE. If you’re asking about the Qiantu K50, it has news, but they are only financial – until now.

