Mullen FIVE EV Crossover Breaks Cover With 325-Mile Range, Can Hit 60 MPH in 3.2 Sec

Drop by the Los Angeles Auto Show this week and you’ll get the chance to meet a large number of fully electric vehicles, including a handful of brand-new ones that you didn’t even know were coming. Such is the case with the Mullen FIVE, an EV crossover built by a California-based company.
The FIVE is set to enter production in 2023 in Tunica, Mississippi, with first deliveries scheduled for Q2 of 2024, according to Autocar. Customers can already put down a $100 deposit, with prices starting from $55,000 if you opt for the entry-level trim. Meanwhile, the mid-level Touring trim will set you back a minimum of $75,000.
Power comes from a 95-kWh battery, allowing for an estimated range of 325 miles (523 km) and an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). The FIVE can also accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, which places it quite high in the hierarchy of fast SUVs.
Other highlights include the fact that you can charge the FIVE from zero to 80% (260 miles of range) in just 21 minutes, plus the crossover’s Multi LED intelligent Live screen technology which is said to “listen and react” to its users. You also get a Level 2.5 Advanced Driver Assistance System, active noise cancellation, facial recognition, a Sentry Mode and a minimalist interior.
Speaking of which, the cabin really does look like a very relaxing place to be, thanks to the elegant steering wheel, ambient lighting and wood inserts on the dashboard as well as the door inserts.
Ultimately, buyers will be able to choose between six exterior paint colors, to go with what Mullen calls “customizable interior configurations.”
From where we’re sitting, we need to see a pre-production prototype, or at least some type of demonstration before we can get excited about an electric vehicle that’s still years away from reaching its first customer.
Also, the FIVE kind of looks like something that could rival the Fisker Ocean, except the latter actually costs less and offers better range (340 miles for $49,999).
Power comes from a 95-kWh battery, allowing for an estimated range of 325 miles (523 km) and an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). The FIVE can also accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, which places it quite high in the hierarchy of fast SUVs.
Other highlights include the fact that you can charge the FIVE from zero to 80% (260 miles of range) in just 21 minutes, plus the crossover’s Multi LED intelligent Live screen technology which is said to “listen and react” to its users. You also get a Level 2.5 Advanced Driver Assistance System, active noise cancellation, facial recognition, a Sentry Mode and a minimalist interior.
Speaking of which, the cabin really does look like a very relaxing place to be, thanks to the elegant steering wheel, ambient lighting and wood inserts on the dashboard as well as the door inserts.
Ultimately, buyers will be able to choose between six exterior paint colors, to go with what Mullen calls “customizable interior configurations.”
From where we’re sitting, we need to see a pre-production prototype, or at least some type of demonstration before we can get excited about an electric vehicle that’s still years away from reaching its first customer.
Also, the FIVE kind of looks like something that could rival the Fisker Ocean, except the latter actually costs less and offers better range (340 miles for $49,999).