Pure White 1932 Ford Coupe Street Rod Looks Ready for a Wedding

When reading or talking about a hot rod, the last thing that comes ti mind is a wedding. These extreme machines, born on the remnants of long-dead cars, are usually meant as show cars, or as items to be bought and sold over and over until their value tops at dizzying figures, or, in a smaller measure, as cars to be driven to show off.
Yet this build here seems less appropriate for either of the uses mentioned above, and more appropriate to have bells, cans and whistles attached to its rear, alongside a sign reading newly-weds.
Built in the classic style of the family it belongs to, including with a shiny, exposed engine, this street rod seems like a build made specifically to be used as a wedding car. And responsible for that are not only the shape, but also the colors chosen to drape it in.
The entire body of the car is painted in pure white (no particular name for the color is given, just white), offset here and there on the body and wheels by red pinstriping. Once the suicide doors are open, the car reveals its blood-red interior: every single piece of the build is draped in red inside, from the seats to the ceiling, from the door trim to the Banjo steering wheel. The only things that are not red are the controls and Dolphin gauges.
Visible behind the front wheels, this time in red and chrome, is a 350ci engine with 4-barrel carburetor, linked to an automatic transmission and a 9-inch rear end.
Last week, the custom 1932 Ford shown in the gallery above was sold by Mecum during the Kissimmee auction in Florida. We’re not sure how much the car fetched, but whatever it was, it can surely be recovered next time the car shows up at an auction somewhere.
Built in the classic style of the family it belongs to, including with a shiny, exposed engine, this street rod seems like a build made specifically to be used as a wedding car. And responsible for that are not only the shape, but also the colors chosen to drape it in.
The entire body of the car is painted in pure white (no particular name for the color is given, just white), offset here and there on the body and wheels by red pinstriping. Once the suicide doors are open, the car reveals its blood-red interior: every single piece of the build is draped in red inside, from the seats to the ceiling, from the door trim to the Banjo steering wheel. The only things that are not red are the controls and Dolphin gauges.
Visible behind the front wheels, this time in red and chrome, is a 350ci engine with 4-barrel carburetor, linked to an automatic transmission and a 9-inch rear end.
Last week, the custom 1932 Ford shown in the gallery above was sold by Mecum during the Kissimmee auction in Florida. We’re not sure how much the car fetched, but whatever it was, it can surely be recovered next time the car shows up at an auction somewhere.