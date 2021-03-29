Prototype 0 Is a Virtual Track Racing Bike That Delivers in the City as Well

3 The E-Glamp Tiny House Concept Is Modular, Sustainable, and Comes With e-Bikes

There’s no better time than now to dream about the future of cycling. The unexpected and disastrous developments of 2020 have had at least one silver lining, and that’s the rise in popularity of two-wheelers. 22 photos



So, the timing is just perfect for this ideation of a new type of



For this concept, which De Cicco dubs Prototype 0, he looks at velodrome track racing bicycles for inspiration. He posted renders of the bike to his account on Behance but without a proper description (or, for that matter, pedals). Based on the renders alone, it looks like this two-wheeler remains conventional but moves from the track into the city and backward with ease.



What makes Prototype 0 stand out is the same minimalist, futuristic styling De Cicco infuses in all his designs. What would probably be a legit speed monster is made to look even more awesome thanks to the sleek profile, all-black design, and the scarcity of adornments. This is a one-speed bike designed for full control and speed, both on the track and on city streets, as long as they’re smooth.



Again, this is just a concept, and, as one, it is not without flaws. It stands out as a study in the possibilities the future may hold in terms of urban mobility, assuming that our cities will somehow develop to have smooth streets and less traffic to allow us to travel at speeds exceeding 50 mph (80 kph). It's nice to dream.

