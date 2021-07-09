Portable, Futuristic Cellar Uses the Oldest Cooling Technology in the World

More on this:

1 This Zero Gravity Space Fridge Can Upscale the Culinary Experience of Astronauts

2 This $30 Million Floating Villa Is an Endless Holiday, Wherever You Want It

3 A Custom Tiny House for Just $4: Builder Raffles $26,000 Mobile Home for Charity

4 This Portable Cooler Gets You Ready for the Apocalypse

5 The Remote-Controlled R2-D2 Fridge Will Bring Your Drink to You