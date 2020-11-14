A Custom Tiny House for Just $4: Builder Raffles $26,000 Mobile Home for Charity

The tiny house movement has been around for close to two decades but it’s undoubtedly picked up speed in the past couple of years. With everyone dreaming of being able to travel the country in a mobile home or scale-down their lifestyle, the price of one such unit remains highly prohibitive.
Not so with this particular tiny home. It’s available in Bristol, UK, and it’s the work of professional builder George Rose, using the Tiny House Nation reality show as inspiration. Rose usually works for festivals but, with all types of in-person events canceled as early as spring 2020 and the UK going into a full national lockdown, he was left out of a job.
This left Rose with plenty of time to build his own tiny home. Now completed and with an estimated price tag of £20,000 ($26,300), Rose’s mobile home is a little wonder that’s been dubbed “Britain’s smallest home” by the media. The accuracy of the moniker is debatable, but the merits of this build are not: it’s a 2-room, fully finished tiny home, with a sizable and fully equipped bathroom, solar panels and inverter, insulation and everything else you need in order to get on with the tiny movement.
The only things missing from the build are furniture and finishes. Rose explains that he left is bare on purpose, so the future owner can make it their own, according to their taste and needs. A blank page to work with, if you will.
And here’s the most amazing part of the story: having grown up in Bristol, Rose is deeply aware of the issue of homelessness. So, instead of selling his tiny home, he’s raffling it so everyone can have a fair shot at it, no matter their income. A ticket costs £3 (which is just under $4 at the current exchange rate).
He’ll also be donating 7.5 percent of whatever money he raises with the raffle to local charity Centrepoint, which works towards supporting and rehabilitating young people in homelessness. As of the time of writing, Rose has sold more than £15,000 ($19,800) worth of raffle tickets.
As for what the future owner gets with this tiny home, here’s how Rose puts it. “There's a solar inverter, gas boiler and composting toilet, with a full size soft-close lid to retain the feel of a conventional loo,” he explains. “The bathroom is really luxurious. There's a ceramic sink and walk-in shower.”
The tiny home measures 6.6 by 2.55 meters (21.6 by 8.3 feet) and sits on a new double-axle Vlemmix trailer, fully galvanized, with brakes and LED lighting. It has power outlets for the future kitchen, fans in both rooms, and a very modern feel. In the UK, it is small enough to be used without a planning permit from the council. Rose will personally deliver it to the new owner, if they live within a 200-mile (322-km) radius of Bristol.
This left Rose with plenty of time to build his own tiny home. Now completed and with an estimated price tag of £20,000 ($26,300), Rose’s mobile home is a little wonder that’s been dubbed “Britain’s smallest home” by the media. The accuracy of the moniker is debatable, but the merits of this build are not: it’s a 2-room, fully finished tiny home, with a sizable and fully equipped bathroom, solar panels and inverter, insulation and everything else you need in order to get on with the tiny movement.
The only things missing from the build are furniture and finishes. Rose explains that he left is bare on purpose, so the future owner can make it their own, according to their taste and needs. A blank page to work with, if you will.
And here’s the most amazing part of the story: having grown up in Bristol, Rose is deeply aware of the issue of homelessness. So, instead of selling his tiny home, he’s raffling it so everyone can have a fair shot at it, no matter their income. A ticket costs £3 (which is just under $4 at the current exchange rate).
He’ll also be donating 7.5 percent of whatever money he raises with the raffle to local charity Centrepoint, which works towards supporting and rehabilitating young people in homelessness. As of the time of writing, Rose has sold more than £15,000 ($19,800) worth of raffle tickets.
As for what the future owner gets with this tiny home, here’s how Rose puts it. “There's a solar inverter, gas boiler and composting toilet, with a full size soft-close lid to retain the feel of a conventional loo,” he explains. “The bathroom is really luxurious. There's a ceramic sink and walk-in shower.”
The tiny home measures 6.6 by 2.55 meters (21.6 by 8.3 feet) and sits on a new double-axle Vlemmix trailer, fully galvanized, with brakes and LED lighting. It has power outlets for the future kitchen, fans in both rooms, and a very modern feel. In the UK, it is small enough to be used without a planning permit from the council. Rose will personally deliver it to the new owner, if they live within a 200-mile (322-km) radius of Bristol.