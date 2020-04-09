Porsche 918 Spyder "Longtail" Looks Like the Racecar We Never Got

View this post on Instagram

It's been 4 years since I came up with this @porsche 918 bodykit for what back then was NFS Payback. I had just started to grasp 3D at this point, which made 2D Concepting so much easier! - - Never showcased it before so thought I'd use it as an opportunity to experiment with Studio setups, this time inspired by a shot from @richardpardon. - - #art #design #3d #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #lto #livetooffend #porsche #918 #bodykit #nfs #payback #oldconcept #blacklist #carlifestyle #topgear #donutmedia #speedhunters #workwheels #meisters1

