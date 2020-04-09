Porsche 918 Spyder "Longtail" Looks Like the Racecar We Never Got

Unlike the other members of the Holy Trinity, the Porsche 918 Spyder never got a racing version - such a proposal could've led to a road-legal special based on it, as is the case with certain 911 derivatives. However, a digital artist has cooked up a virtual proposal of the sort, with this wearing a number plate.
The name of the pixel master is Khyzyl Saleem and you should know he has been tasked with creating body kits for multiple titles of the Need For Speed series - he decided to end the collab last year, with NFS: Heat being his latest effort, which also allowed the Polestar One cover car of the arcade title to show up at SEMA as an actual build.
Well, as the digital wizard explains in the social media post below, this Porscha halo monster was created four years ago, for the NFS Payback title, but this is the first time us non-players can lay eyes on the aero work.
All the areas of the car have been massaged with the aim of extreme airflow manipulation, but the elongated rear section, which makes one think of a Longtail development, appears to be the standout feature, at least from where I'm standing. After all, Porsche has a rich experience with this sort of bodywork following so many decades of Le Mans activity.
Widebody kit aside, the downforce devices found across the vehicle make the otherwise impressive Weissach Package appear... a bit understated. So make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below, which brings plenty of angles.
For the record, the tale of the hybrid hypercar goes back to 2010, when Zuffenhausen presented the 918 Spyder Plug-In Hybrid Concept. One year later, the company showcased the 918 RSR. Featuring a fixed roof, with gullwing doors, this was an obvious hint at a motorsport machine, but things never went past that stage.
Well, as the digital wizard explains in the social media post below, this Porscha halo monster was created four years ago, for the NFS Payback title, but this is the first time us non-players can lay eyes on the aero work.
All the areas of the car have been massaged with the aim of extreme airflow manipulation, but the elongated rear section, which makes one think of a Longtail development, appears to be the standout feature, at least from where I'm standing. After all, Porsche has a rich experience with this sort of bodywork following so many decades of Le Mans activity.
Widebody kit aside, the downforce devices found across the vehicle make the otherwise impressive Weissach Package appear... a bit understated. So make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below, which brings plenty of angles.
For the record, the tale of the hybrid hypercar goes back to 2010, when Zuffenhausen presented the 918 Spyder Plug-In Hybrid Concept. One year later, the company showcased the 918 RSR. Featuring a fixed roof, with gullwing doors, this was an obvious hint at a motorsport machine, but things never went past that stage.
View this post on Instagram
It's been 4 years since I came up with this @porsche 918 bodykit for what back then was NFS Payback. I had just started to grasp 3D at this point, which made 2D Concepting so much easier! - - Never showcased it before so thought I'd use it as an opportunity to experiment with Studio setups, this time inspired by a shot from @richardpardon. - - #art #design #3d #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #lto #livetooffend #porsche #918 #bodykit #nfs #payback #oldconcept #blacklist #carlifestyle #topgear #donutmedia #speedhunters #workwheels #meisters1