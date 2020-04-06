Porsche Taycan Turbo S Proves It Brings Speed to the EV Game With Autobahn Run

Just a couple of videos can bring any car to the forefront of the automotive world, and you can add this one to your Porsche Taycan playlist. It shows the German performance EV taking a top speed test and proving its high-speed stability on the famous German Autobahn network.
EV owners think the revolution is well underway. However, most folks are far from being converted, and with gas being so cheap right now, it's hard not to fall back in love with ICEs. But a company like Porsche can be a valuable ally, because once they're on the side of EVs, a lot of driving enthusiasts will join.
Think about it: before the Porsche Cayenne, could anybody even picture a high-performance, sport luxury SUV? And while it seems the Taycan fails to be the Cayenne of EVs, you shouldn't judge a book by its first chapter.
This nifty high-speed run from YouTuber Automann-TV shows what it's like to push such an exotic EV to its limit, something very few people have tried. And it's quite stable, not to mention quick. While the official top speed is something like 162 miles per hour, the model easily reaches 167 mph or 269 kph.
Now, this isn't particularly impressive when you consider the price of the car, the fact that its badges say "Turbo S" or the power output of 750 horsepower and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque. I mean, you can probably hit that speed in a Civic Type R if you tape it down.
Still, it's worth pointing out that the Turbo S only makes that much power for a few seconds of overboost, after which it goes down to 616 hp. Tesla is the only major EV maker to install a two-speed gearbox precisely for the sake of autobahn driving. The first gear is used for those lightning-quick drag races against Teslas while the second engages when you want to do high-speed cruising.
