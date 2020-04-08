More Than Looks: The Porsche Executive GT Concept Is the Last Car You’ll Buy

Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance

Though he completed the project last summer, it’s just now that it’s getting traction online, after it was posted on



“The main idea is that we have to take responsibility for our consumption and to produce fewer products but which are long-lasting,” the designer



Zakharov wanted to design a Porsche that would be less of an impulse buy and more of a responsible choice, so he had to make it last a lifetime, both in terms of build and performance. To this end, he gave it futuristic but timeless lines, and imagined it entirely made of carbon fiber, with what is most likely a full-electric propulsion system.



The idea was to render a Porsche in such a cutting-edge fashion that the owner would never feel like it could go out of style.



Though futuristic in design, the Exclusive still retains cues from familiar Porsche design language, like the raised front fenders with floating headlights and a tapered rear end. It’s made more aggressive by the rear quarter panels and the sharp air intakes, while the double-bubble roof renders it more aerodynamic. Lateral mirrors have been replaced by rear-facing cameras.



