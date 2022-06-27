Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance Visits Goodwood Wearing Sustainable Michelin Rubber

Porsche’s fully electric 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance visited the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed wearing a set of Michelin racing tires that contain 53% sustainable materials. This rubber is superior to the one presented at Le Mans last year, which contained 46% sustainable materials. That particular wheel was developed for GreenGT’s fuel-cell electric prototype.
Now, the proportion of bio-sourced and recycled raw materials has been boosted to 53% for tires supplied to Porsche, with no apparent detriment to the performance and safety levels expected from competition tires.
“Our close work with Porsche on the new, fully-electric 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance race car is concrete evidence of the progress Michelin has made in the fields of sustainable materials and electromobility,” said Michelin Motorsport director, Matthieu Bonardel.
“Just as it does in the FIA Formula E World Championship and motorcycling’s FIM MotoE World Cup, our involvement in the new all-electric championship alongside Porsche will enable us to accelerate the development of sustainable innovations that are ultimately accessible to all.”
The sustainable raw materials that go into these tires are sourced from either natural rubber, orange and lemon peel, pine tree resin, sunflower oil or scrap steel. As per its Michelin in Motion policy, the French tire-maker is planning on making all its tires exclusively from sustainable materials by the year 2050.
Aside from their visit to Goodwood, Porsche is ready to focus on its upcoming all-electric motorsport program, which, in turn, will provide Michelin with a chance to properly evaluate its sustainable solutions in extreme conditions – such as those associated with top-flight racing.
The French company is also said to be “determined to accelerate the development of its technologies and their carry-over to production electric-vehicle tires, while the energy transition provides it with a valuable opportunity for growth, along with a means to showcase its expertise and penchant for innovation.”
