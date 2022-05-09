Planning to Get an All-Electric Mercedes-Benz? Better Luck Next Year, All Units Sold Out

Let's face it. Electric vehicles are the future, but if you are looking to get a new fully-electric Mercedes-Benz in 2022, you might have run out of luck. According to Ola Kaellenius, Mercedes-Benz chief executive, all-electric car models from the brand are sold out, Reuters reported.
Due to supply chain tightness, top European premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz cannot keep up with the rising demand for its electric vehicles. On Monday, its top boss announced they are virtually sold out of the models.
In January, the deliveries of both Mercedes-Benz fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid variants reached a new record of 227,458 units (69% increase). Sources revealed that about 21% of the deliveries were BEV (battery electric vehicles), raising the total to 99,000 units.
Mercedes-Benz isn't the only automaker facing a rising demand crisis. Last week, giant automaker Volkswagen also issued an announcement saying their BEVs were sold out in the United States and Europe. New clients will have to wait until 2023 to get one.
According to Herbert Diess, VW Group CEO, the company's brands, including Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Skoda, have a western Europe backlog of about 300,000 EV units.
Mercedes-Benz's chief executive told the "FT Future of the Car 2022 Conference" that the company is also facing an intense demand crisis when asked to comment about its rivals, including VW Group's backlog.
The global electric car market is growing exponentially compared to a decade ago. In 2012, the international sale of electric vehicles was 130,000. Today, the same number of cars sells weekly.
In 2021, worldwide electric vehicle sales hit 6.6 million—close to twice the amount sold in 2020. However, as the demand grows, carmakers face various challenges, including an industry-wide chip shortage and the rising cost of raw materials.
According to industry insiders, the demand for BEVs should reach parity with ICES as the 2030 ICE ban grows closer.
