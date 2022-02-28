New Type of EV Charging Prototype Is Faster to Develop, Install, and More Cost-Effective

Last year, Siemens and Nexii announced a new sustainable EV (electric vehicle) charging prototype that aims to be more affordable, faster to install, and better for the environment. Now the VersiCharge XL was recently unveiled, promising to electrify fleets and be suitable for high-demand charging applications such as football stadiums.
The VersiCharge XL prototype was developed late last year, with the two partners boasting of the project being completed in just six months from idea to implementation. Moreover, once it was finished, the fueling station-like structure was installed in just three days at Siemens’ R&D (research and development) hub in Georgia, U.S. This is the first announcement of the two of their combined product development going to market, as stated by Nexii.
While the German giant contributed to the VersiCharge XL with its Siemens Sentron Busway systems that connect the EV chargers to power, the Canada-based green building tech company Nexii provided the building material. As explained by the latter, its Nexiite material has properties that are similar to concrete but with considerably less embodied carbon.
The VersiCharge has a co-patented, weather-resistant design and can be used for various applications, from small office building parking lots to football stadiums. It is also built above ground, which means it will keep to a minimum the disruption of the land and environment in general.
But the main advantage of this EV charging solution remains its rapid development and deployment, given that construction and transportation are two of the biggest sources of carbon emissions driving climate change today, as explained by Stephen Sidwell, Nexii CEO. And with the ever-increasing demand for EV infrastructure, not just across the U.S. but also beyond, there is also a real need for fast deployment, scalability, easy upkeep, and reliability, as added by John DeBoer, Head of Siemens eMobility, North America.
Nexii and Siemens say this is just their first project together, with plenty of other collaborations to follow throughout 2022 and 2023.
While the German giant contributed to the VersiCharge XL with its Siemens Sentron Busway systems that connect the EV chargers to power, the Canada-based green building tech company Nexii provided the building material. As explained by the latter, its Nexiite material has properties that are similar to concrete but with considerably less embodied carbon.
The VersiCharge has a co-patented, weather-resistant design and can be used for various applications, from small office building parking lots to football stadiums. It is also built above ground, which means it will keep to a minimum the disruption of the land and environment in general.
But the main advantage of this EV charging solution remains its rapid development and deployment, given that construction and transportation are two of the biggest sources of carbon emissions driving climate change today, as explained by Stephen Sidwell, Nexii CEO. And with the ever-increasing demand for EV infrastructure, not just across the U.S. but also beyond, there is also a real need for fast deployment, scalability, easy upkeep, and reliability, as added by John DeBoer, Head of Siemens eMobility, North America.
Nexii and Siemens say this is just their first project together, with plenty of other collaborations to follow throughout 2022 and 2023.