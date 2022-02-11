Sorry ICEs, the 2022 Chicago Auto Show Is a Full-On All-Electric Affair

The Chicago Auto Show is back. It's first on the calendar for 2022 and will act as a proving ground for the much anticipated Detroit North American Auto Show in the Summer. Slotted to run for 10-days, it is the longest auto show and in the U.S., as it turns out, an event with popular electric vehicle announcements.
With the world transitioning into electric vehicles, the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is strategically placed on the calendar to witness EV action. The organizers are equally prepared, and even though the show is an indoor event at McCormick Place, it will feature an indoor EV test track for expected debuts.
According to Chicago Auto Show general manager David Sloan, there are a lot of electric vehicles ready to go to the marketin 2022, Chicago Tribune reported.
The Chicago Auto Show marks the first major convention of the American automotive calendar. Therefore, many auto manufacturers will be looking to make a good first impression before the much anticipated Detroit Auto Show in the Summer.
Many anticipated showcases will be at the event, including GM's 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck. The EV pickup is already in high demand, with about 110,000 reservations already in place. GM announced that it will begin production of the pickup truck in early 2023, and it's already starting to look like a compelling option.
The auto show will offer city residents a first in-person glimpse of the promising bestseller's expectations.
The Ford F-150 Lightning expected to launch in Spring will also feature at the event, and attendees will get an exclusive chance to ride shot-gun with demonstrations on the indoor track.
After an unexpected demand for the EV truck, Ford is expanding the production numbers of the Ford F-150 Lightning to 150,000 units. It's a significant increment down from 80,000.
Sloan added that many consumers hadn't had a chance to drive or ride an EV, and the Chicago Auto Show offers the perfect opportunity.
New entrant EV truck automaker Rivian will be a no-show at the event.
According to Chicago Auto Show general manager David Sloan, there are a lot of electric vehicles ready to go to the marketin 2022, Chicago Tribune reported.
The Chicago Auto Show marks the first major convention of the American automotive calendar. Therefore, many auto manufacturers will be looking to make a good first impression before the much anticipated Detroit Auto Show in the Summer.
Many anticipated showcases will be at the event, including GM's 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck. The EV pickup is already in high demand, with about 110,000 reservations already in place. GM announced that it will begin production of the pickup truck in early 2023, and it's already starting to look like a compelling option.
The auto show will offer city residents a first in-person glimpse of the promising bestseller's expectations.
The Ford F-150 Lightning expected to launch in Spring will also feature at the event, and attendees will get an exclusive chance to ride shot-gun with demonstrations on the indoor track.
After an unexpected demand for the EV truck, Ford is expanding the production numbers of the Ford F-150 Lightning to 150,000 units. It's a significant increment down from 80,000.
Sloan added that many consumers hadn't had a chance to drive or ride an EV, and the Chicago Auto Show offers the perfect opportunity.
New entrant EV truck automaker Rivian will be a no-show at the event.