Perfectly Restored 1970 Dodge Challenger Is a True HEMI R/T SE in Top Banana

Introduced for the 1970 model year, the Dodge Challenger was the last Mopar to join the muscle car wars. We could say it was a bit late to the party, but that didn't stop it from becoming an iconic figure of the golden era.
Although smaller than the Charger, the Challenger wasn't a lesser muscle car. The range-topping options included the same 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB and 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI that have been motivating B-body Mopars since the mid-1960s.
However, because these engines were discontinued after the 1971 model year, the high-performance Challenger was rather short-lived. And needless to say, both the 440 RB and 426 HEMI versions are now rare and sought-after classics.
The 1971 rigs are arguably the scarcest. Of the 27,377 units built that year, only 250 left the factory with the 440 Six-Pack, and just 71 were ordered with the mighty 426 HEMI. But I'm actually here to talk about the 1970 Challenger because I need to show you a stunning restoration that's as special as they get.
The first-year Challenger was far more popular, with nearly 77,000 examples sold. And almost a quarter of them were ordered in the high-performance R/T trim. However, the 440 and HEMI cars are still pretty rare.
The four-barrel 440 is a bit more common at 2,802 units delivered, but the figure drops to just 1,640 vehicles when it comes to the Six-Pack variant. Finally, Dodge shipped only 287 HEMI cars that year. The Top Banana example you're looking at is one of them.
Showcased at last year's Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals (MCACN), the Dodge Challenger hit the show floor for the first time since its restoration was completed. The Mopar had been waiting to get back into the spotlight since 1997. That's when the current owner bought it as a rusty vehicle that had been sitting for a very long time.
Thankfully, the Mopar got the attention it deserves and arrived at MCACN looking as fresh as it did when it left the assembly line in 1969. Moreover, this Challenger R/T has quite a few things to brag about, in addition to being one of 287 HEMI rigs built in 1970.
Arguably the most important detail is the SE package. A comfort and styling bundle, the SE included a vinyl roof with a smaller rear window, extra chrome trim, an overhead console, leather seats, and woodgrain cabin inserts. The option was somewhat popular and found its way to 9,976 Challengers in 1970. However, only 3,753 went with the SE on an R/T model.
All told, this option/trim combo is pretty scarce, but it all becomes super-rare when the 426 HEMI engine enters the equation. That's because Dodge sold only 60 HEMI Challenger R/T SE cars. Moreover, it's one of 37 units with an automatic gearbox. Yup, this Mopar is one of those genuinely rare classics many of us may never see in the metal.
There's no info on whether the 426 HEMI is a numbers-matching unit, but the fender tag confirms Top Banana is indeed the factory color. And this hue is also rare. I guess we could say this Challenger has it all: range-topping V8 (with 425 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque), rare options combo, high-impact color, and a spotless finish inside and out. Check it out in the video below.
