People Are Furious After Coffee & Cars Banned Mustangs, Camaros, Chargers and Challengers

Coffee and Cars organizers have set out on a mission to reduce noise and hazard following such gatherings and banned all modern Mustangs, Camaros, Chargers, and Challengers forever. However, their decision sparked anger among muscle car enthusiasts. "They're gonna end up doing these gatherings with Teslas and Volkswagens," some warn the organizers.
Some of the Coffee and Cars gatherings ended with tires screeching, engine revving, and clouds of smoke. However, the worst-case scenario is the one where people end up in the hospital after some muscle car slams into the crowd, a light pole, a curb, or a guard rail.
Naturally, not all those driving a Mustang, a Camaro, a Charger, or a Challenger are public danger with their reckless driving manners and poor skills. However, organizers decided to keep the modern muscle cars out of the gatherings, and the decision is permanent.
Back in November, the organizers of the events taking place in the Houston area had announced that these models would not be welcomed for a while. Meanwhile, the restriction went from "temporary" to "permanent," which sparked anger across the internet.
People went online to express their anger at the decision. We have received hundreds of comments from those who consider that keeping muscle cars out of car meetings taking place in public parking lots is pure discrimination and is far from being a solution to the problem. And the comments keep pouring in.
"This is like banning all pitbulls because some pitbull owners are irresponsible," Stryfe points out.
"I was very respectful every time I took my 392 Challenger to a C&C. But then again, I'm not a kid with ego envy. Punish the ones causing the problems, don't alienate us all," Jonathan Mayer demands.
Meanwhile, Gina Kerry shows her sense of humor: “They should obviously stop serving coffee at these events. Drivers are being exposed to too much caffeine."
Big Rich has a very… futuristic suggestion: "All performance cars should be hooked to your brain wirelessly, and if you even think of doing a burnout, the thought should have you arrested. Also, a power brake alarm. You hit the gas and the brake, and your car shuts off, breaks the transmission, and calls the authorities."
"What's left after you take most of the best cars from the shows? VWs and Teslas?" Terry Kayser wants to know.
Michael Robinson believes the decision is right and it will spare these events of injuries. "Way too many guys are leaving these events driving as if they haven't a care in the world. Then some innocent bystanders get hit/killed because of it. That's got to stop. I agree that it seems a bit unfair, but, dude, watch the videos for yourself!"
Some in the list of a gazillion comments say the presence of police might help, while others claim it would only do far more harm than good.
The classic Ford Mustangs, Chevrolet Camaros, and Dodge Chargers and Challengers are still welcomed at the Coffee and Cars events. However, the announcement on Instagram does not say how old a car has to be to be allowed to drive in.
There is one more issue that the Coffee and Cars organizers have to consider. They can't possibly restrict the presence of the banned cars in the public spaces, such as parking lots, where they have been organizing such meetings for the past 20 years. The first of them took place back in 2004 with only 12 participants.
The figures grew over the years, with monthly numbers going as high as 10,000 attendees. But the decision to keep Mustangs, Camaros, Chargers, and Challengers at bay will significantly reduce their numbers.
The classic Ford Mustangs, Chevrolet Camaros, and Dodge Chargers and Challengers are still welcomed at the Coffee and Cars events. However, the announcement on Instagram does not say how old a car has to be to be allowed to drive in.
There is one more issue that the Coffee and Cars organizers have to consider. They can't possibly restrict the presence of the banned cars in the public spaces, such as parking lots, where they have been organizing such meetings for the past 20 years. The first of them took place back in 2004 with only 12 participants.
The figures grew over the years, with monthly numbers going as high as 10,000 attendees. But the decision to keep Mustangs, Camaros, Chargers, and Challengers at bay will significantly reduce their numbers.