Paloma Faith Records New Version of Mama Cass' Hit for Skoda

Czech manufacturer Skoda is planning to roll out a new marketing campaign in the U.K. and has hired British singer Paloma Faith for the task. The Brit will be the brand's first ambassador for the Driver’s Seat Initiative program.

expand production of the model from the Kvasiny plant to the one in Mlada Boleslav as well. Skoda invested 16,6 million euros in developing the production lines there to accommodate the new crossover.

At Mlada Boleslav, Skoda can assemble 320 Karoqs each day, alongside the Fabia, Fabia Combi, Rapid, Rapid Spaceback, Octavia and Octavia Combi.

To promote the program, Faith recorded a new version of 1969 Make Your Own Kind of Music song by Cass Elliot (Mama Cass), a version that will be aired for the first time in March, in Skoda's new Karoq TV ad.