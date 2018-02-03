autoevolution
 

Paloma Faith Records New Version of Mama Cass' Hit for Skoda

3 Feb 2018, 9:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Czech manufacturer Skoda is planning to roll out a new marketing campaign in the U.K. and has hired British singer Paloma Faith for the task. The Brit will be the brand's first ambassador for the Driver’s Seat Initiative program.
33 photos
2018 Skoda Karoq2018 Skoda Karoq2018 Skoda Karoq2018 Skoda Karoq2017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172018 Skoda Karoq2017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 20172017 Skoda Karoq live photos from IAA 2017Skoda KaroqSkoda KaroqSkoda KaroqSkoda KaroqSkoda KaroqSkoda KaroqSkoda KaroqSkoda KaroqSkoda KaroqSkoda KaroqSkoda KaroqSkoda Karoq
To promote the program, Faith recorded a new version of 1969 Make Your Own Kind of Music song by Cass Elliot (Mama Cass), a version that will be aired for the first time in March, in Skoda's new Karoq TV ad.

“The idea to inspire people to ‘make their own kind of music’ is extremely powerful, and I am excited to be working alongside ŠKODA to bring this to life,” said Faith in a statement. "The new initiative that we are launching will provide real opportunities to young people, helping them achieve whatever they dream possible.”

The Driver’s Seat Initiative will be conducted together The Prince's Trust charity and will give “young, creative people the opportunity to shape their own future and make a positive impact on their local community.“

Skoda Karoq crossover was a star appearance at the Geneva Motor Show last year and was introduced as a means for Skoda to expand its portfolio. It replaces the Yeti model, retired from the market the same year. It comes with a choice of two gasoline and two diesel engines, combined with a choice of either 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic transmission.

According to Skoda, since its launch, there have been so many requests for its model that it was forced to expand production of the model from the Kvasiny plant to the one in Mlada Boleslav as well. Skoda invested 16,6 million euros in developing the production lines there to accommodate the new crossover.

At Mlada Boleslav, Skoda can assemble 320 Karoqs each day, alongside the Fabia, Fabia Combi, Rapid, Rapid Spaceback, Octavia and Octavia Combi.
Skoda Karoq Paloma Faith Prince's Trust driver seat mama cass
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Latest car models:
FORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVZENVO TS1ZENVO TS1 ExoticZENVO ST1ZENVO ST1 ExoticLAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVHYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactAll car models  