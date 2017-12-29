autoevolution
 

Skoda Yeti 1.8 TSI Doing 4x4 Snow Drifts Is Just Weird

29 Dec 2017, 18:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There's a weird corner of the internet where Skoda Yeti owners like to play. Away from the prying eyes of their wives, these crossover fanatics want to tune their cars, race and drift.
2 photos
Skoda Yeti 1.8 TSI Doing 4x4 Snow Drifts Is Just Weird
Small SUVs have gained massive popularity because of their high riding positions and rugged looks. And Skoda made a lot of money selling its first such vehicle.

I always thought of the Yeti as "grandpa's car." Sure, everybody likes crossovers, but the Skoda model its way uglier than the Tiguan with those odd headlights, not to mention it doesn't have the ground clearance of an off-roader.

Offering only lack-luster four-cylinder engines, it doesn't make a good project car either. What can you do with a 1.2-liter turbo or a 1.6 TDI? One guy famously swapped in an RS3 motor. But this oddball Yeti kept its stock engine, a 1.8-liter TSI.

Very few people bought the 1.8 because the 4x4 made it unusually thirsty. But it's the only one worth tuning. When it left the factory, this 4-cylinder packed 160 HP and 250 Nm of torque, which was decent in 2009. As far as we know, the only configuration was a 4x4 with a 6-speed manual that game it a curb weight of 1,520 kg and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 8.4 seconds.

Extra grunt for this early 1.8T comes from APR. We've only managed to find a Stage 1 kit boosting output to around 190 HP and 330 Nm. However, the owner of the Yeti (we think he's Russian) claims a Stage 2+ kit has been installed on his crossover. A new exhaust system is explicitly included, but beyond that, your guess is as good as ours.

So what about the drifting part? Well, the sideways action of a 200-ish horsepower Yeti seems oddly similar to a WRX hatch. It draws extended circles in the white powder of the parking lot but doesn't enjoy sudden direction changes.

Skoda Yeti Skoda Yeti APR
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
SKODA models:
SKODA KaroqSKODA Karoq Small SUVSKODA Citigo 3 doorsSKODA Citigo 3 doors MiniSKODA Citigo 5 doorsSKODA Citigo 5 doors MiniSKODA Octavia Combi RSSKODA Octavia Combi RS MediumSKODA Octavia Combi 4x4SKODA Octavia Combi 4x4 MediumAll SKODA models  