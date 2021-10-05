Pablo Escobar’s 1974 Porsche 911 RSR Racer Demands Plata o Plomo

Like every rich person on the planet, the infamous Pablo Escobar had a soft spot for fine rides. Over the years, he owned countless fast machines, including this 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR IROC that is now offered for sale.
Put through its paces in the first IROC season by none other than F1 champ Emerson Fittipaldi, hence the stickers; it then made its way to the United States under Roger Penske’s ownership, who sold it to John Tunstall. In his possession, it was raced again in the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring.
Subsequently, Tunstall sold it to Pablo Escobar, who treated it like a true racing animal in Colombia with the bodywork of a 935. After that, it returned to the United States in the early 1990s, getting its original bodywork back. In 2010, it was restored to its factory specification after four years of work, so it uses the correct 3.0-liter flat-six engine that drives the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission.
Believed to be one of only 15 IROC RSRs built in 1974, it has a bespoke rear decklid and original Sahara Beige paint finish, with manufacturer and sponsor decals. Other special touches include the big rear wing, matte black headlamp covers, quick-release hood, Fuchs alloy wheels, fire extinguisher switch, and spartan cockpit with bucket seats and racing harnesses.
As 11 years have passed since it was fully restored, the vendor states that it has no significant bodywork damage nor rust, and the interior is in great condition, as you can see in the image gallery. Moreover, it won several awards and was displayed at the Rennsport Reunion IV at Laguna Seca in 2011.
Now, this special classic 911 racer, which has lived a very tumultuous life, is in search of a new home. It is currently located in Boca Raton, Florida, and CollectingCars has it listed for an ongoing auction. At the time of writing, 17 bids have raised the price to $850,000, and with the online event ending on Friday, at 1:00 a.m., it could end up going for a seven-digit sum.
