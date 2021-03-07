The DeLorean DMC-12 From Back to the Future Gets Its Own Docuseries

5 Porsche 911 RSR to Race at Le Mans in Special Colors Honoring First Win

3 Tracking Down the Missing El Chapo McLaren F1 Is as Thrilling as It Sounds

2 El Chapo Family Throws Massive Christmas Party, Gives Away Cars and Electronics

1 The Never-Ending Quest for the El Chapo McLaren F1 and a $2.5 Million Scam

More on this:

Pablo Escobar’s Iconic, Ultra Rare 1974 Porsche 911 RSR Is for Sale

An incredible piece of automotive and racing history is now for sale, and it comes with a touch of controversy for owned and raced by international narcoterrorist Pablo Escobar. 8 photos



It was also owned by John Tunstall and Roger Penske.



The last time this special



The



Needless to say, this Porsche would be a valuable collectible even without



“Professionally restored. Ready to race or to be added to your collection,” the listing continues. On the condition you have $2.2 million to invest in such an extraordinary, ultra-rare piece. The Fittipaldi Car is listed for sale by Atlantis Motor Group, through the DuPont Registry . It’s an impeccably restored, historically accurate 1974 Porsche 911 RSR , the IROC edition, of which only 15 examples were ever built for the 1974 International Race of Champions (IROC). Of these 15 examples, 12 were for drivers and 3 were spares. This one went to Emerson Fittipaldi, for which reason it’s come to be known widely as “The Fittipaldi Car.”It was also owned by John Tunstall and Roger Penske.The last time this special Porsche was raced was at the Daytona 24 Hours in 1978, after which it made its way to Colombia, where it was owned – and raced – by druglord Pablo Escobar. Apparently, in addition to (alleged) Robin Hood-like dreams of helping his people out of poverty, the King of Cocaine also had a thing for racing. He drove it in Colombia’s Copa Renault 4, securing second spot after four races.The 911 RSR went into storage after Escobar’s death. The listing notes that, making its way back to the U.S., it was restored to its original IROC Fittipaldi livery and body, as Escobar had raced it with a 935 body kit. The odometer shows 225 miles (362 km), and the car is in exemplary condition and comes with all appropriate certification, including the Assignment from Volkswagen of America, documentation from Penske Productions, North Lake Porsche and John Tunstall.Needless to say, this Porsche would be a valuable collectible even without the Pablo Escobar association . “These cars very rarely come up for sale, the last 2 being the Donohue car, and the Revson car which was sold by Jerry Seinfeld for $2.31 million,” the listing highlights.“Professionally restored. Ready to race or to be added to your collection,” the listing continues. On the condition you have $2.2 million to invest in such an extraordinary, ultra-rare piece.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.