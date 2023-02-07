Ozuna Is the Epitome of Irony, Claims You Can’t Buy “Swag” While Posing With a Luxury Car

Puerto Rican singer Ozuna is enjoying life in the best way: with expensive cars, thrill-inducing bikes, private jets, and yachts. But it looks like having all of those doesn’t give you “swag.”
Sure, confidence and talent are hard to acquire with money (but not impossible). However, casually standing next to one of the world’s most luxurious SUVs while claiming “you can’t buy swag” (translated) might come off as incredibly ironic.
The vehicle, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, is one of the two models available from the Mercedes-Maybach subbrand, alongside the S-Class sedan. It’s exclusive and elitist, available only to those who have $160,000+ to spare. So, posing with a vehicle that is all about comfort, luxury, and status might give you just the right amount of style and swag you’re missing. Especially when your outfit casually matches the exterior, as Ozuna's does.
Add to that an amazing performance and you’re almost guaranteed to turn some heads. Even if those come from petrolheads like us.
The luxury sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz unveiled the SUV in late 2019 and it quickly became incredibly popular. It might be because it's mighty powerful, thanks to its 4.0-liter V8 engine, rated at 550 horsepower (558 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque, sent to all four wheels.
The V8 power unit works alongside a 22-horsepower electric motor. Together, the two gave the SUV a total output of 571 horsepower (579 ps) and a maximum torque of 723 lb-ft (980 Nm), which are available temporarily depending on the driving situation.
The SUV boasts lots of luxury features, and it’s also very fast. Because it sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and can reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
The Puerto Rican singer is used to the expensive stuff, because he spends most of his money on making his life easier and more comfortable.
That includes even more expensive cars. For one, there’s the black Cadillac Escalade he posed with a couple of weeks ago. A real “must-have” in any celebrities’ garage, it’s all about comfort, style, and privacy.
Then, there’s the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, another powerful luxury SUV. With plenty of impressive equipment, it also comes with a powerful 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood.
When he’s not driving, Ozuna also likes to stay active. And he does that riding bikes. One of the most recent models he showed off was a Honda CRF.
With a net worth of $15 million, bikes and expensive cars aren’t the only way Ozuna spends his money. He also has his own private jet, a Gulfstream Aerospace G-IV with his name on it, and an $8 million yacht.
So, my humble guess is that yes, money can buy style and swag when you have all of those.
