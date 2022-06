Original BMW i3 Bids Farewell With Exclusive Ten-Unit HomeRun Edition

Called HomeRun, it got only ten units: five in Frozen (matte) Red II and five in Frozen Dark Grey. The car also came with 20-inch light-alloy wheels with a double-spoke design, adaptive LED headlights, solar control glazing, an electrically-operated glass roof, and a fancy interior. BMW did not disclose how much it would cost, but this is obviously collector’s material.The 250,000th unit produced moved along the assembly line with a big sign indicating it was the one and a big “Danke” (thank you) written both on the poster and in the rear glass. After bidding farewell to the folks that produced it for so long, the i3 will make room for the first electric Mini Countryman: it will also be manufactured in Leipzig starting in 2023.The German company states that Leipzig will be its first factory to make models both from Mini and BMW. Too bad that it is wrong about that: its Brazilian factory in Araquari also made the Mini Countryman and BMW models for a long time. Unless BMW does not consider what it does in Araquari manufacturing, it should apologize to its Brazilian team for the mistake.Apart from the new electric Mini Countryman , Leipzig will also produce components for electric vehicles. It is a pity that the production of the new i3 – the electric BMW 3 Series – is already set to happen in the Debrecen factory in Hungary in 2025, as we wrote a little earlier today.