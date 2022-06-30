Original BMW i3 Bids Farewell With Exclusive Ten-Unit HomeRun Edition

The original BMW i3 was an innovative little car. It had a carbon fiber body designed to protect its occupants and an aluminum chassis that was supposed to make it lighter. It was the first electric car with a range extender to reach a broader public. None of that helped it sell more than 250,000 units in eight and a half years, representing a bit less than 29,500 per year. Although it was not a commercial success, it is an EV that people who like cars will miss. Its production just came to an end with a special and very exclusive series.

