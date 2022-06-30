Original BMW i3 Bids Farewell With Exclusive Ten-Unit HomeRun Edition

The original BMW i3 was an innovative little car. It had a carbon fiber body designed to protect its occupants and an aluminum chassis that was supposed to make it lighter. It was the first electric car with a range extender to reach a broader public. None of that helped it sell more than 250,000 units in eight and a half years, representing a bit less than 29,500 per year. Although it was not a commercial success, it is an EV that people who like cars will miss. Its production just came to an end with a special and very exclusive series.
Called HomeRun, it got only ten units: five in Frozen (matte) Red II and five in Frozen Dark Grey. The car also came with 20-inch light-alloy wheels with a double-spoke design, adaptive LED headlights, solar control glazing, an electrically-operated glass roof, and a fancy interior. BMW did not disclose how much it would cost, but this is obviously collector’s material.
The 250,000th unit produced moved along the assembly line with a big sign indicating it was the one and a big “Danke” (thank you) written both on the poster and in the rear glass. After bidding farewell to the folks that produced it for so long, the i3 will make room for the first electric Mini Countryman: it will also be manufactured in Leipzig starting in 2023.
The German company states that Leipzig will be its first factory to make models both from Mini and BMW. Too bad that it is wrong about that: its Brazilian factory in Araquari also made the Mini Countryman and BMW models for a long time. Unless BMW does not consider what it does in Araquari manufacturing, it should apologize to its Brazilian team for the mistake.
Apart from the new electric Mini Countryman, Leipzig will also produce components for electric vehicles. It is a pity that the production of the new i3 – the electric BMW 3 Series – is already set to happen in the Debrecen factory in Hungary in 2025, as we wrote a little earlier today.
