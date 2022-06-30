BMW Will Produce the i3 and i3 Wagon for the U.S. Starting in 2027

At first, BMW said the electric version of the current BMW 3 Series would be made exclusively in China. That obviously does not include its second generation. The next i3 – yes, that’s what it is called – will also hit the American market starting in 2027, and BMW will include a nice surprise for station wagon fans.
That is what our friends at Motor1 discovered from the Bimmerpost forum. A recent thread shared that the i3 will be made in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to reach the U.S. The new i3 will sit on the Neue Klasse platform, which will be presented only in 2025.
Codenamed NA0, the new i3 will be followed by its station wagon model, which got the code NA1. That’s fantastic news for fans of this body style, frequently disappointed by learning that the fine goods will be exclusive to China or Europe.
Apart from the NA0 and NA1, BMW will also manufacture the iX3 side by side with the G45 in San Luis Potosi, the next generation of the combustion-engine X3, expected to debut in 2024. Curiously, the G45 will not use the Neue Klasse platform by a matter of months. If it is only an evolution of the Cluster Architecture (CLAR) that the current X3 uses, as we have heard it is, that may not be an issue.
The European market will also get the NA0 and the NA1. Both vehicles will be built in Debrecen, Hungary. We still have no idea how much range they will offer, if they will work with 400V or 800V architectures, and how powerful they will be. The current i3 sold in China uses a 66.1-kWh battery pack and has a single electric motor in the rear axle, which delivers 210 kW (282 hp) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet). Expect the new iteration to have a larger battery pack for more range.
