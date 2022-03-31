Only Three Carmakers Made It Onto TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022 List

TIME’s 100 most influential companies list celebrates successful initiatives and breakthroughs from the private sector that help communities see relevant change. Another important factor considered is who, out of the many entities that exist, has the best chance to shape our collective future for the better. Carmakers play a key role, and there are not one, nor two, but three included here!
TIME asks its staff, partners, collaborators, and industry experts to share their nominations for this list. After there are enough names confirmed and argued for, a process of evaluation begins. There are key factors like impact, relevance, innovation, leadership, future ambitions, and previous success that make or break one’s chances to be included in this top.
Rivian is one of the three carmakers included in TIME’s 100 most influential companies of 2022 list. The EV manufacturer is considered as having “all the components of a buzzy tech startup,” which means it’s right up there competing with Tesla. It has the qualities needed to be on this list. Now let’s wish they manage to deliver all the promised cars, and the R1S SUV will be as good as everyone hopes.
Ford is the other automaker that got selected for this year’s list. Its ambition to change how it does business and the pure determination to become bigger and better than Tesla will contribute to the goal of decarbonizing our societies.
Surprisingly enough, Chinese manufacturer BYD is also here. You might wonder why, and that’s why we’ll remind you they’re part of the first major deal that’ll change how freight shipping is done across America. That may be why Maersk is on TIME’s list too! BYD is also making the Han EV, if you're just learning about this brand.
Other honorable mentions relevant for the auto industry are EV Connect and Opibus. The first helps drivers easily locate chargers and businesses to connect with potential customers, while the latter is changing the way Africa’s looking at personal transportation.
Surprisingly, Tesla didn’t make the cut this year. However, this isn’t a major problem at all. Elon Musk was selected in 2021 to be TIME’s Person of the Year. There are other players in the space that need their fair share of recognition.
As we can see from the names found here, this year’s edition of TIME’s 100 most influential companies is heavily based on the entities that have an impact on the transition to EVs. Those that are following in Tesla’s footsteps are now considered innovators, even though they’re just trying to catch up. For now, Musk’s company is leading the charge.
With Rivian pushing for greatness and Ford having the ambition that it publicly shared about “changing America,” there’s no doubt we will at some point drive only all-electric cars and trucks. For now, just enjoy the fact that corporate America is once again effervescent, working as hard as it can to meet demand in these uncertain times, and shape a better future for us all.
