One-Owner Lotus 340R Looks Like A Life-Sized Hot Wheels Car

The Exige Cup 380
may be the most hardcore road-going Lotus for the time being, but if it wasn’t for the 340R, the Hethel-based automaker might’ve gone a different way. And let’s face it, the 340R looks twice as crazy compared to its indirect descendant.
Only 340 examples of this rarefied breed were manufactured, and despite having indicator and wiper stalks borrowed from an Opel Corsa, the 340R is not your average lightweight sports car. Boasting Hot Wheels-like styling and carbon fiber mudguards, the name of the game here is weight, or the lack of it. More to the point, that's 701 kilograms (1,545 lbs).
That’s way less than the Lotus Elise
this thing is based on, and you know what that means. Not only does the 340R adhere to Colin Chapman’s “simplify, then add lightness”
mantra, but it also happens to be very capable when the going gets twisty as a result of its low weight. The example pictured in the photo gallery isn’t your average 340R, though, but an even better car.
Other than the Quaife straight-cut transmission, chassis no. SCCGA1112YHD69904 also benefits from an uprated K-Series powerplant. The 1.8-liter Rover engine was uprated from 177 to 190 horsepower at around 12,000 kilometers. Commonly referred to as the 190 upgrade, the modifications list includes a remapped spark map and fueling, more mid-range spark advance, and an 8,000 rpm redline. And yes, the tune is genuine and was performed by British CPU specialist Emerald.
A one-owner vehicle with approximately 17,000 kilometers since it rolled off the assembly line in 2000, the 340R you see is now looking for a new owner. Coming with lots of spares and registered in Belgium, the wacky-looking lightweight sports car has a pre-auction estimate of €75,000, maybe €95,000
with a bit of luck considering its great condition and exclusive character.
“This is an unmissable opportunity to acquire a future classic,”
underlines the Bonhams auction house, “the like of which probably will never be made again.”
Bearing in mind Lotus is now working on a sport utility vehicle
of all things, those words ring truer than ever.