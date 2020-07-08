One-of-a-Kind Mercury Sable Convertible Pops Up for Sale and It’s a Steal

Subaru, Bring the Hot-Selling WRX S4 STI Sport Sharp to the U.S. Right Now!

Online transactions can be a gamble, but this could very well be your chance to land an ‘80s classic that’s also a one-of-a-kind / concept vehicle. The Mercury Sable Convertible has popped up for sale again. 12 photos



It made its debut at the 1989 SAE International Congress and Exposition in Detroit and was made by builder Cars & Concepts from Brighton, Michigan. It’s not technically a Ford factory-made car, but it’s the closest thing. Cars & Concepts is the same special vehicle manufacturer that was contracted to make a convertible for the DeLorean, before things went south for the company and it had to shut down.



This very special Sable is listed on



“I have had the car fully serviced in my service department and it's been kept waxed and clean by my detail department,” the listing says. “The car is in great shape but needs a little light touch up. It is truly one of a kind hand built Ford concept car that as a rule vehicles like this do not normally make it out into public hands.”



The asking price is $21,900 or a fair trade. The vehicle comes with documentation attesting its origin and unique status, so if you think about it, it’s kind of a steal for this money.



Add to this the fact that, back in 1995, the same vehicle was truly a steal. Indeed, this isn’t the first time that the convertible pops up on the market, having previously been listed in 2017 and 2018, apparently by the same owner, for a similar asking price. Back in 2018, the seller noted that it had never been driven for personal use, only at auto shows.



