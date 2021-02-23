4 Even If Supercharged Dodge Hellcats Go Extinct, HP Wars Will Continue

One-of-a-Kind Dodge Challenger Convertible Is Ready for the Summer

How much does it cost? It's listed at $85,000, which makes it more expensive than any available brand-new Dodge Challenger. That's some $6,000 more than the Hellcat Redeye Widebody and about $3,300 more than the If you have an itch for a drop-top Challenger, you're pretty much stuck with buying the coupe and taking it to a shop for a conversion. Or you can buy one that has already been transformed into a convertible. Like this flashy example finished in Victory Red.Available through Classic Cars as of February 2021, this one-of-a-kind open-top muscle car is based on a 2013-model-year Challenger. The conversion is the work of Drop Top Customs in High Springs, Florida, which not only removed the roof but also added a fully-powered soft-top and rear-seat side windows. You and your passengers can enjoy the sun and the wind at the push of a button. To top it all off, the shape of the canvas roof mimics the shape of the coupe, so it doesn't look weird like some production convertibles out there.But this is more than just a cabriolet version of a regular Challenger. This car sports a big number of aftermarket upgrades, starting with a wider body and larger wheels. The front and rear fascia are also different when compared to the original 2013 Challenger, having been taken from the beefed-up Hellcat . The exterior is rounded off by a flashy Victory Red color, which also adorns the bespoke wheels. The rollers are much larger than the regular Challenger rims, measuring 24 inches in the front and 26 inches to the rear.The red theme continues inside the cabin, where the seats, dashboard, door panels, center console, steering wheel, and shift knob boast the same flashy color. The owner also re-cushioned the seats to look like SRT-style units and added a custom Rockford Fosgate sound system with a red backlit subwoofer and amp console.Unlike the exterior and the interior, the engine bay is mostly stock, but this Challenger featured a ProTuning cat-back exhaust for a more aggressive rumble. The engine is a 5.7-liter V8 that packs 372 horsepower. It's not as powerful as the current V8 Challengers, but it's potent enough to hit 60 mph in 5.4 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 10.3 clicks.How much does it cost? It's listed at $85,000, which makes it more expensive than any available brand-new Dodge Challenger. That's some $6,000 more than the Hellcat Redeye Widebody and about $3,300 more than the SRT Super Stock . Is it worth it? Well, it really depends on how bad you want a drop-top version of the Challenger. The owner says he'll consider "reasonable offers," so maybe the final price will be closer to the $80K mark.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.