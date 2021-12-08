Oil Giant BP Buys U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Provider AMPLY Power

One 50 Megayacht Aims for True Eco-Friendly Functionality With 25,000 KW of Power

The oil giant BP announced it bought the U.S. electric vehicle charging provider AMPLY Power in a push to focus on cleaner energy. 6 photos



On the other hand, for the electric cars to take off, you need to have the necessary charging stations in place. This is an existential threat for gas companies, which see more cars avoiding their stations altogether. That is why there is a newer trend in the market. Oil companies want in the game, not outside. This is why many gas stations today also offer EV charging points, besides the usual gas pumps.



Of course, BP does not put all the eggs in the same basket. The British giant maintains a healthy oil business and also has The electric car revolution is underway, and it’s got to a point that it became unstoppable. Sure, some people still think maybe electric cars are not the best way forward, but their numbers are ever-shrinking. Now carmakers already know the revolution has begun, and they scramble to get all the available resources to build batteries and electric motors. It’s like the gold rush, only this time it's for lithium.On the other hand, for the electric cars to take off, you need to have the necessary charging stations in place. This is an existential threat for gas companies, which see more cars avoiding their stations altogether. That is why there is a newer trend in the market. Oil companies want in the game, not outside. This is why many gas stations today also offercharging points, besides the usual gas pumps.The other day, the oil and gas giant BP just bought the U.S. electric vehicle charging provider Amply Power for an undisclosed sum, according to Reuters . The American charging services provider Amply started business in 2018 and mainly serves fleets that operate trucks, transit, and school buses, vans, and also light-duty vehicles.The move is intended to speed up electrification in the fast-growing fleet segment, which is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the United States according to Richard Bartlett, senior vice president, future mobility and solutions at BP. Amply Power will continue to operate independently, despite the takeover.Of course, BP does not put all the eggs in the same basket. The British giant maintains a healthy oil business and also has big plans for hydrogen production . Recent documents revealed BP will set up a large-scale green hydrogen production plant in northeast England, generated with wind, water, and solar energy. So, wherever the auto industry is heading in the future, oil companies will probably continue to be a part of our lives.