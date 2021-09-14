BP Hires Leading Renewable Energy Executive to Double Down on Vehicle Fuels

British Petroleum is a company that hasn’t had the shiniest reputation over the last decade. But what they can’t make up for in apologizing for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, they’re attempting to make up for with hiring bold new executives who wish to cure humanity’s dependence on oil altogether.
The profound need to dramatically change BPs business model is the impetus behind the appointment of Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath. She will assume the position as new executive vice president, gas and low carbon energy, and member of bp’s leadership team in March 2022.
Dotzenrath’s renewable energy engineering experience dates back 25 years. Before her hiring at BP, Dotzenrath was the acting CEO of RWE Renewables, one of the leading renewables businesses in the world, according to BP.
BP hopes that Dotzenrath’s expertise in renewable sources of energy like wind turbines, hydrogen, and biofuels will help to achieve the company strategy of developing 20 gigawatts of renewable assets by 2025 and over 50 gigawatts by 2030.
BP plans on achieving this goal by investing billions of dollars in low-carbon energy, starting with $2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach as high as $5 billion by 2030.
“I am delighted that Anja has chosen to join us and help lead bp’s transformation from an international oil company to an integrated energy company,” said BP chief executive Bernard Looney.
“She is exactly the right person for bp, at exactly the right time – a globally respected and deeply experienced leader in renewable energy with a proven track record of transforming and growing businesses.”
BP claims to have developed 3.1 gigawatts of renewable power through their Lightsource solar joint venture and has the potential to generate as much as 21 gigawatts in the near future.
Large-scale operations such as this one will be the primary point of focus for this upcoming superstar in the renewable energy field. Here’s wishing Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath the best of luck in her new position. Her efforts are sure to make a difference for us all at the petrol pumps.
