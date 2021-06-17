Numbers-Matching 1974 BMW R90/6 Is Offered at No Reserve, Has Aftermarket Genes

Are EVs Really Killing ICE Vehicles? It's the Software, Stupid!

Some of you might say that modifying a vintage treasure is sacrilege. Well, that’s not the case if the stock components can be fitted back on without breaking a sweat. 33 photos



The engine’s force is routed to an enclosed driveshaft by means of a five-speed transmission, leading to a top speed of 116 mph (188 kph). Additionally, Motorrad’s fiend will accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from a dead stop in 5.2 seconds. Its powertrain items are housed inside a tubular steel double cradle skeleton that rests on a pair of telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear.



Stopping power is summoned by a 260 mm (10.23 inches) brake rotor and a single-piston caliper at the front wheel, along with a simplex drum module on the opposite end. The entire structure weighs in at 462 lbs (210 kg) when equipped with all the necessary fluids. Now that we’ve looked at the Beemer’s main characteristics, let’s get to the point.



In this article’s photo gallery, you’ll see a reworked ‘74 MY R90/6 that appears to have aged like fine wine, and you could be the next person who gets to take it for a spin. To be concise, this retro beauty is being auctioned off at no reserve on



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.