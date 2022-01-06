Northrop Grumman PrSM Rocket Motor Passes Static Test With Flying Colors

Things are moving fast with the development of the U.S. Army’s next-generation Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). Recently, Northrop Grumman has successfully conducted a static test of the motor to validate production readiness.
Developed by Lockheed Martin for the U.S. Army, the PrSM is a long-range precision-strike missile designed to replace the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS). It will deliver enhanced capabilities, being able to destroy targets from more than 310 miles (499 km) away. The PrSM is intended to be compatible with Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) launchers, and it has a modular architecture.
Lockheed Martin’s PrSM has been working closely with the Army for the past years, getting closer to delivering the fully operational next-generation weapon. Last year, in October, the company conducted the fifth successful flight test for the missile, breaking the initial 250-mile (402-km) distance record in what turned out to be the “longest flight to date.”
And the PrSM program doesn’t show signs of slowing down. Recently, Northrop Grumman, the defense contractor in charge of the development of the solid rocket motor, announced that it completed “another successful rocket motor test.”
This recent static test comes after Northrop Grumman put the motor through extremely cold temperatures, validating that everything works accordingly. The series of tests will not stop here for the rocket motor as it still has to go through several evaluations until it is declared fully operational.
The company says that initial fielding will begin next year. The new motor will play a significant role in making the PrSM considerably better than the ATACMS, increasing the range and doubling the load out.
That was made possible thanks to the latest high-performance solid propulsion technology, as well as additional soldier-safety elements incorporated into the propulsion system. The PrSM motor is set to be produced at Northrop Grumman’s manufacturing facility at the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory (ABL), one of the “world’s most modern and efficient tactical solid rocket motor production facilities.”
