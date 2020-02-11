This $13 Million Florida Home Comes With Your Very Own Ferrari, Custom Powerboat

4 Icebreaker La Datcha, the Explorer Yacht With 40 Days of Autonomy

1 Black Pearl, the Stunning Superyacht for the Eco-Conscious Modern Pirate

More on this:

No, Bill Gates Did Not Buy World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Superyacht, The Aqua

One of the most talked about superyachts at the end of last year was a concept shown at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show, called Aqua. 18 photos



Over the past couple of days, the narrative has shifted in the media, with various publications (mostly in the UK) reporting that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had chosen to invest (sink?) that insane amount out of his $108 billion into the Aqua. They cited sources that insisted Gates had commissioned the yacht to be build and would take ownership of it in a couple of years.



None of that is true. Gates may be one of the richest men in the world and a dedicated environmentalist, and he might look like someone who would spend this kind of money on a superyacht whose only by-product is water, but he is not in any way involved with the Dutch yacht design company.



“The Hydrogen concept Aqua is not linked to Mr Gates or his representatives in any form or matter,” Sinot says in a statement posted to its



That said, it’s actually a bummer that Gates isn’t involved, because he would have pushed forward the development of a very neat boat. Measuring 367 feet, Aqua will theoretically be able to operate at top speeds of 17 knots and a range of 3,750 miles. Because it uses liquid hydrogen and fuel-cell technology to run, it will emit only water.



In addition to being dead-silent and emissions-free, Aqua will also be steadier on water. That last part can’t be stressed enough, since it’s a gigantic vessel that combines rest and relaxation with all sorts of fun activities spread across 5 decks. With room to carry 14 guests and 31 crew, it also features an infinity pool, observatory, fully-equipped gym and spa, and 2 tenders of 32 feet each and 3 Jet Skis.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by SinotYachtArchitecture&Design (@sinot_ya_d) on Feb 10, 2020 at 4:51am PST It would be the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht , entirely noise- and pollution-free, while also extremely luxurious to justify an estimated $645 million price tag. At the time we wrote about it in October, Sinot Yacht & Architecture Design, which had come up with the idea, insisted they had no plans of actually making it.Over the past couple of days, the narrative has shifted in the media, with various publications (mostly in the UK) reporting that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had chosen to invest (sink?) that insane amount out of his $108 billion into the Aqua. They cited sources that insisted Gates had commissioned the yacht to be build and would take ownership of it in a couple of years.None of that is true. Gates may be one of the richest men in the world and a dedicated environmentalist, and he might look like someone who would spend this kind of money on a superyacht whose only by-product is water, but he is not in any way involved with the Dutch yacht design company.“The Hydrogen concept Aqua is not linked to Mr Gates or his representatives in any form or matter,” Sinot says in a statement posted to its social media . “Sinot has no business relationship with Mr Gates. Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr Gates. Unfortunately, all ‘information’ in these recent articles is incorrect.”That said, it’s actually a bummer that Gates isn’t involved, because he would have pushed forward the development of a very neat boat. Measuring 367 feet, Aqua will theoretically be able to operate at top speeds of 17 knots and a range of 3,750 miles. Because it uses liquid hydrogen and fuel-cell technology to run, it will emit only water.In addition to being dead-silent and emissions-free, Aqua will also be steadier on water. That last part can’t be stressed enough, since it’s a gigantic vessel that combines rest and relaxation with all sorts of fun activities spread across 5 decks. With room to carry 14 guests and 31 crew, it also features an infinity pool, observatory, fully-equipped gym and spa, and 2 tenders of 32 feet each and 3 Jet Skis.