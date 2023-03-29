Nitrous and Turbo Chevy Trucks Drag Camaro and Blazer, Show Them the Wheelies

When it comes to recent times, General Motors’ Chevrolet is mostly preoccupied with bland CUVs and traditional trucks, rather than sports cars, even when they sprinkle everything with a bit of EV love.
For example, the Detroit brand has just announced its intention to end the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro production in January 2024, with no planned successor. The sad news was mildly sweetened by the teaser of a farewell Collector’s Edition along with the promise that it’s not the end of the line for the iconic nameplate.
Alas, if they make it as uninteresting as an Equinox EV, maybe it’s better off residing in car Valhalla than in the real world. If they take some DNA from the Blazer SS EV, that is a different story, particularly if they, later on, oppose the Stellantis Banshee EV lifestyle with a zero emissions (and AWD) ZL1!
Well, this is probably merely wishful thinking at this point, so we better get back to regular Chevy stuff – especially if you are a fan of quick 1/8-mile skirmishes. The reason we mention the dragstrip shenanigans and Chevrolet in the same discussion is simple – the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube has some feisty truck, SUV, and muscle car action of the vintage variety from MGMP – aka the Middle Georgia Motorsports Park in Jeffersonville, GA.
It starts pretty simply, with a vintage Ford F-150 SVT Lightning. Wait, what? That is right, somehow a Blue Oval – and a feisty one – got mixed up in a feature dedicated to nitrous and turbo Chevrolets. Unfortunately, we did not see it duke it out with a GM hero and instead just set the atmosphere into the proper dragstrip perspective with a quick and nasty yet very tidy solo run. It was followed – at the 0:50 mark – by yet another solitary (anti)hero, this time of the Chevy S-10 Blazer two-door SUV variety.
Just when we thought the action was compromised by these fast trucks and SUVs not getting any proper competition, we arrive (after a subtle wheelstand from ‘Optimus,’ the Chevy SUV) at the 1:45 mark, when a green (hulk) of a Chevy S-10 compact pickup truck decided it was the proper time to battle a distant GM cousin, aka (what appeared like) a second-generation Chevy Camaro.
By the way, all quarter- and 1/8-mile enthusiasts know very well that keeping all four wheels on the prepped ground is an art that needs to be mastered to make sure the drivers stand a chance of winning the skirmish. Well, this Chevy truck almost forgot all about that but when it finally had all four ‘paws’ on the tarmac it unleashed the beast within and made sure we got to see the track’s victory green light appear for its lane.
Last, but not least, from the 2:35 mark, it was time for yet another Chevy-versus-Chevy battle, this time opposing the aforementioned Blazer against a vintage Chevy truck of (probably) the third C/K generation variety. Both the SUV and truck looked like a match made in dragstrip heaven, but just like in the Highlander series, in the end, there can be only one – and that was the feisty truck, even after it looked like it could twist the wheelie out of control!
By the way, if you want even more action, the second video embedded below – shot at SGMP (South Georgia Motorsports Park), features no less than three hours of nitrous, turbo, and supercharged vehicles!
