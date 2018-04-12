autoevolution
 

Nissan Terra Goes on Sale in China

12 Apr 2018, 14:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Combining a new SUV with the continuously expanding Chinese industry is a recipe for success for the world's carmakers, including for the Japanese from Nissan. 
5 photos
2018 Nissan Terra2018 Nissan Terra2018 Nissan Terra2018 Nissan Terra
On Thursday, the carmaker announced the launch of the Nissan Terra SUV in China, as it eyes a bigger share of the expanding segment in the world’s most dynamic automotive market.

The Terra is Nissan’s first body-on-frame SUV launched in combat by the carmaker in accordance to the Nissan M.O.V.E. offensive, one it hopes will grow revenues from 12.8 trillion yen to 16.5 trillion yen by 2022.

Presented on the local market as the descendant of the Nissan Patrol, the SUV is built to use a 4WD-DIFF lock system. It stands 225 millimeters (8.8 inches) off the ground and rides on a five-link coil spring rear suspension system.

Under the hood of the Terra Nissan will offer only one engine, the QR25 four-cylinder gasoline, developing 180 horsepower and 251 Nm of torque.

At the interior, the Japanese claim the Terra offers more rear space than any competitor, as well as best-in-class loading capacity. It comes equipped with seven airbags and Nissan’s Zero Gravity Seats, optimized for longer drives.

Driver assistance technologies are wrapped in the Nissan Safety Shield package, and range from lane departure warning and emergency braking.

"The Nissan Terra design is both tough and practical, reliable for everyday use while giving our customers the freedom to go anywhere and explore beyond the every day," said Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s light commercial vehicle president.

"The Nissan Terra builds on our strong SUV heritage while incorporating the needs of the Asian customer and the performance of our refined frame vehicles."

Pricing for the model has not yet been announced. Locally, the car will sell from Dongfeng and Zhengzhou dealerships, but plans are that shortly several other Asian markets will see the new Terra on their streets.

Nissan Terra China SUV nissan patrol
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Tow a Trailer 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes Digital Light First Look Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
NISSAN models:
NISSAN AltimaNISSAN Altima CompactNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVAll NISSAN models  
 
 