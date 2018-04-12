Nissan Terra Goes on Sale in China

Combining a new SUV with the continuously expanding Chinese industry is a recipe for success for the world's carmakers, including for the Japanese from Nissan.

On Thursday, the carmaker announced the launch of the Nissan Terrain China, as it eyes a bigger share of the expanding segment in the world’s most dynamic automotive market.The Terra is Nissan ’s first body-on-frame SUV launched in combat by the carmaker in accordance to the Nissan M.O.V.E. offensive, one it hopes will grow revenues from 12.8 trillion yen to 16.5 trillion yen by 2022.Presented on the local market as the descendant of the Nissan Patrol , the SUV is built to use a-DIFF lock system. It stands 225 millimeters (8.8 inches) off the ground and rides on a five-link coil spring rear suspension system.Under the hood of the Terra Nissan will offer only one engine, the QR25 four-cylinder gasoline, developing 180 horsepower and 251 Nm of torque.At the interior, the Japanese claim the Terra offers more rear space than any competitor, as well as best-in-class loading capacity. It comes equipped with seven airbags and Nissan’s Zero Gravity Seats, optimized for longer drives.Driver assistance technologies are wrapped in the Nissan Safety Shield package, and range from lane departure warning and emergency braking."The Nissan Terra design is both tough and practical, reliable for everyday use while giving our customers the freedom to go anywhere and explore beyond the every day," said Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s light commercial vehicle president."The Nissan Terra builds on our strong SUV heritage while incorporating the needs of the Asian customer and the performance of our refined frame vehicles."Pricing for the model has not yet been announced. Locally, the car will sell from Dongfeng and Zhengzhou dealerships, but plans are that shortly several other Asian markets will see the new Terra on their streets.