Nissan Arrives at SEMA With Two New Concepts, 'Project Rugged Rogue' Is Rugged, Indeed

While other carmakers are dropping out of SEMA, Nissan is acting as if it is trying to cover for all the absentees. Two of the brand’s hottest new production models and two concept cars will be on display in Las Vega, with the Nissan Sentra among them.
SEMA kicks off on October 31 through November 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. One of the vehicles that Nissan will have on display there is the Project Rugged Rogue, where 'rugged' is not just an adjective that the carmaker uses to describe the concept, but is actually part of its name.
The concept car is a reimagination of the crossover SUV, specifically designed for family adventures. It is based on the recently introduced 2024 Rogue, that Nissan has recently unveiled, but comes with NISMO Off Road components.
It sports a custom NISMO Off Road 3-inch suspension lift kit, which enhances ground clearance, and beefy NISMO Off Road wheels of 18 x 8.5 inches, wrapped in Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003 tires. A custom dual-exit center exhaust showed up at the rear.
Nissan came up with custom carbon fiber fender flares and a rear spoiler. There is a roof rack with 6-inch round driving lights that provide the necessary visibility when the vehicle leaves the tarmac behind. Similar driving lights have been installed in the front bumper, while there are 4-inch round driving lights up on the hood.
For the most adventurous out there, Nissan mounted racks for a kayak and a mountain bike up on the roof.
The Project Rugged Rogue will be in an exclusive company at 2023 SEMA in Las Vegas. Nissan is also bringing a turbocharged Sentra DET concept, which found inspiration in the Sentra Cup spec-racing series in Canada. The competition adds a round in the US in 2024.
Under the hood of the Sentra DET concept, there is a performance-built four-cylinder turbocharged MR20DD 2.0-liter engine mater to a six-speed manual transmission. The concept car gets a prototype stainless-steel NISMO B18 performance exhaust for more drama, but also a new Garrett intercooler and turbocharger, a DeatschWrks in-tank fuel pump, and an AFCO radiator.
A prototype coilover suspension with twin-tube shocks and linear-rate springs, fine-tuned with help from pro racing driver Bryan Heitkotter is also on the menu, and so are the new 18-inch NISMO LM-RS6 wheels with high-performance Yokohama ADVAN Nova AD09 tires. The driver and front passenger will sit in Recaro Sportster CS front seats.
The concept is a tribute to the racing past of Nissan, with the SE-R models and NISMO heritage. DET is an acronym for Dual overhead cam, Electronic Fuel Injection, Turbo, which accompanied the names of the iconic models like the Silvia / 180 SX, Pulsar GTI-R, Skyline and Stage.
