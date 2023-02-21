Nissan Recalls MY2018 – 2023 Leaf EVs to Address Owner’s Manual Issue

There are recalls, and then there’s Nissan recalling the 2018 to 2023 model year Leaf electric vehicle for an issue unrelated to safety. More specifically, the owner’s manual instructions for the defroster aren’t well written.
One can argue that incorrect defroster operation instructions don’t call for a full-blown recall of 64,732 automobiles and that certain someone would be completely right. But alas, the apparently trifling problem goes against federal motor vehicle safety standard 103 for windshield defrosting and defogging.
The Japanese automaker’s North American division became aware of the aforementioned issue in December 2022 following a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration compliance test. In the course of the FMVSS 103 test procedure, the critical area of the windshield wasn’t properly cleared in the allotted time.
Nissan requested a new test under modified instructions, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, yet the Office of Vehicle Safety Compliance replied no. Nissan isn’t aware of any incidents related to the subject concern, and Nissan is also investigating whether the 2013 through 2017 Leaf also needs to be called back.
Owners will be provided with an owner’s manual addendum no later than April 1st with the correct instructions on how to operate the defroster. The subject vehicles were manufactured in the period between September 29th, 2017 and January 27th, 2023, as per documents filed by Nissan with the federal watchdog.
In the meantime, owners can verify if their vehicles need the addendum in question by running the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA’s website. Alternatively, they can verify it at the nearest dealer.
Expected to be discontinued in the near future, the Leaf entered the 2023 model year in April 2022 at the New York Auto Show with minor updates. Only two grades are currently on sale in the United States of America, the Leaf S with the standard battery and Leaf SV Plus with a larger battery that translates to slightly better range.
Priced at $28,040 excluding destination charge and federal tax credit, the Leaf S flaunts a 110-kW electric motor (make that 148 horsepower), e-Pedal driving mode, the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of safety features, Android Auto compatibility, and – of course – Apple CarPlay. The $36,040 Leaf SV Plus comes with a 160-kW (215-horsepower) electric motor driving the front wheels, 17-inch aluminum wheels, a high-output quick charge port (CHAdeMO), ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving features, door-to-door navigation, Premium Traffic, and NissanConnect EV with Services.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s combined range for the Leaf S with the 40-kWh battery is 149 miles (240 kilometers), while the Leaf SV Plus with the 60-kWh battery improves to 212 miles (341 kilometers). The only other electric vehicle that Nissan sells in the U.S. as of February 2023 is the weirdly named Ariya, which starts at $43,190 and boasts up to 304 miles (489 kilometers) of combined range from an 87-kWh battery.
