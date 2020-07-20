Nissan GT-R R32 "Hyper Hatch" Looks Like a Compact Godzilla

View this post on Instagram

You might not like it, but this is what peak R32 looks like. (R32 GTR/R32 Golf) Suggested by @2007_mitsubishi_raider ____________________________________________ Use link in bio to suggest a swap! ____________________________________________ #nissan #r32 #r32skyline #r32gtr #gtr #godzilla #jdm #japan #jdmgram #jdmlifestyle #jdmnation #jdmsociety #jdmcars #vw #volkswagen #golf #r32golf #hothatch #rb26 #rb26dett #turbo #twinturbo #boost #awd #fwd #photoshop #edit #explore #explorepage #skyline

A post shared by Car Front Swaps (@carfrontswaps) on Jul 18, 2020 at 2:39pm PDT