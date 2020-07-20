Nissan GT-R R32 "Hyper Hatch" Looks Like a Compact Godzilla

Hot hatches appear to be as popular as ever, with the fiercest models having crossed the 400 hp border in factory trim. Of course, the high interest for uber-fast compacts is also reflected in the world of renderings - we are now here to discuss a pixel painting showcasing the R32 that never was.
"Didn't Volkswagen introduce the R32 incarnation of the Mk IV Golf on the US market, for the 2004 model year?" I hear you asking. And while that is correct, this rendering only sees the six-cylinder Vee-Dub serving as a starting point.
That's because the digital creation mixes the said Golf range-topper with another performance model using the same alphanumeric designation, namely the R32-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R.
This iteration of the Japanese supercar killer was introduced back in 1989, so the two machines don't exactly share an era. Even so, the conservative VW styling mean the mix we have here is pretty stable, at least to these eyes.
And the said conclusion is even more impressive if we consider that, unlike many renderings of the sort, this one sees the conversion touching both ends of the vehicle. In fact, if we zoom in on the posterior of this unorthodox R32, we'll notice the branding mix, with the Volkswagen badge sitting above the "Skyline" badging.
Yes, the rims don't match in the two pics of the vehicle, but this aspect isn't nearly as important as the ones mentioned above, so we can look past it. After all, the purpose of this visual shenanigan is to put a smile on one’s face.
Come to think about it, digital label Car Front Swaps, which is responsible for this piece of pixel humor, might be up to something here. For one, both the Mk IV Golf R32 and the senior Skyline GT-R pack six-cylinder engines...
You might not like it, but this is what peak R32 looks like. (R32 GTR/R32 Golf) Suggested by @2007_mitsubishi_raider