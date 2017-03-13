autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Nio Showcases Concept Named Eve, Its An Autonomous EV

 
13 Mar 2017, 14:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
NIO, a start-up funded by Chinese investors, has presented an autonomous electric vehicle.
Called EVE, the automobile in the photo gallery is a concept car that previews a production model. It was showcased at SXSW, and it is a car that focuses on offering a pleasant ambiance for its passengers.

That is why its inner glass panels can be transformed into smart displays, which could be used to access entertainment while the car drives itself to the selected destination.

NIO has named its artificial intelligence system NOMI, and it is the primary controller of the vehicle. However, users may choose to drive it themselves. The company has announced its intention of offering it on the American market by 2020, but do not hold your breath.

We tend to be skeptical when hearing announcements like these, especially when they refer to a product that has a range of 600 miles (965 km), and they come with a wireless charging system. The latter claims to offer up to 200 miles (321 km) of range with just a ten-minute charge.

Previous start-up companies in this field have announced ambitious projects, but none of them have offered a product to the general public.

Tesla is an exception here, but the American automaker has received support from Toyota and Daimler in the past, as well as significant funding from its founder, Elon Musk.

Not even Tesla has managed to offer a production automobile with self-driving capabilities, but they are closing in on that goal as the Autopilot technology advances.

Meanwhile, NIO will have to prove its abilities by launching a production model, and then start ticking all the boxes next to its promises. The race for the first production car that can drive itself on public roads is still on, and various automakers that have previously shown production-based models are most likely to succeed.

However, we will give the Chinese at NIO the benefit of the doubt, but that will slowly fade away if they don’t launch a production car of any kind by 2020. We must note that NIO does have a self-driving electric supercar, so they have a starting point.

NIO EVE nio concept concept cars driverless cars autonomous cars self-driving cars
press release
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78